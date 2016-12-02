Featured
By Alex Owens
Although the chances of having a white Christmas in Balboa Park are fairly slim, there’s perhaps no place in San Diego where the Christmas spirit is as prevalent.
While the park will have Christmas and holiday-themed events going on all through the month, the peak of these events is December Nights, the city’s biggest annual event and the largest holiday event on the West Coast. Read More
Reawakening the pros and cons of the Plaza de Panama project
By Dave Schwab
While the recent resurrection of the Balboa Park Plaza de Panama project has revived hopes of creating a more pedestrian-friendly public park space, it has also reawakening much of the same opposition that derailed the proposal initially.
On Nov. 14, the City Council approved the $79 million, long-stalled Balboa Park Plaza de Panama project, which would remove traffic from the historic heart of Balboa Park, while creating 6.3 acres of parkland, gardens and pedestrian-friendly plazas. Read More
By Chris Gomez | Little Italy News
As the holiday season approaches, the city sidewalks of Little Italy will be lighting up with holiday cheer for the 18th annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, presented by the Little Italy Association, H.G. Fenton Company and Sysco. Read More
By Diana Cavagnaro
New East Village boutique
Wild Dove SD is a new contemporary boutique in East Village. Owner Rachel Hunt saw a void in neighborhood boutiques and thought this would be a perfect time to open one. Hunt has a bachelor’s in fashion merchandising from Illinois State. After graduating, she worked in retail for 10 years with companies such as BCBG and 7 For All Mankind; equipped with all this experience she decided to open her shop in this destination city. Read More
By Sandee Wilhoit | Gaslamp Landmarks
Prior to 1904, the property between 643 and 651 Fifth Avenue was nothing more than a series of small wooden buildings housing a shoemaker, a jeweler, and a cigar and cigarette merchant. In 1904, George J. Chambers, father of famed Olympic swimmer Florence Chambers, purchased the property from L.G. Pratt for the unlikely sum of $10. Read More
By Joan Wojcik
Many of us suburbanites moved into a metropolitan environment to escape the weekly mowing of the grass and pruning of the fruit trees in our suburban yards. But as the years have gone by, there is an urge to again feel the soil between our fingers and to grow produce from our gardens that doesn’t exist in an urban setting. Read More
By Frank Sabatini Jr.
Chef Mark Kropczynski of Grant Grill won “Chef of the Fest” at this year’s annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival held in late November. Read More
By Taylor Schulte | Finance News
Before I tell you about whole life insurance, imagine for a moment that you’re going shopping for a new dishwasher. A salesman approaches you and tells you about a fantastic new product: the dishwashing car. The dishwashing car is a car with a built-in dishwasher. Just think of the possibilities: You can do your dishes while driving your car. Read More
Feeding San Diego Holiday Campaign
The Feeding San Diego (FSD) Holiday Campaign is underway to bring meals to the less fortunate. FSD asks the public to help in one of three ways Read More
By Toni G. Atkins | Notes from Toni
Wow. What an incredible six years this has been. When I was elected to the state Assembly in 2010, I had aspirations to represent the constituents of my district in San Diego the best way I knew how, and to help create more affordable housing, alleviate poverty, expand LGBT rights, and advocate for women, both in the doctor’s office and in the workplace. Read More
By Ann Wilson | Growing Balboa Park
You are invited …
Please join the Friends of Balboa Park on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 3–5 p.m. at the Botanical Building in Balboa Park to celebrate and enjoy the annual Holiday Poinsettia display. Read More
By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch
The 2016 presidential election has now come and gone, and while many are still in shock and disbelief about the stunning upset in the main event, the local congressional races brought few surprises. Read More
By Sandee Whilhoit | Gaslamp Landmarks
The property located on the northwest corner of Fourth and Island avenues was originally sold to Edward J. Smith by Alonzo Horton on April 27, 1870, for the goodly sum of $500 in gold coin.
Mr. Horton was able to secure such a high price for his real estate, because this lot, being on a corner, was much more prized as a prime location for business. Horton laid out the city utilizing short blocks to ensure a maximum number of corner lots, earning him the nickname, “Corner Lot Horton.” Read More
By Delle Willett | Art on the Land
East Hotels at Liberty Station is a trio of new hotels going in along Harbor Drive on the former site of Navy recruit barracks, where most recently Wally Park operated. The three hotels will share a common entrance off of Harbor Drive.
This is the first Liberty Station development to be located on the east side of the boat channel that connects to the north San Diego Bay. The site looks across the channel to the shops, restaurants and hotels on the west side, and is adjacent to Spanish Landing Park along Harbor Drive. Read More
By Frank Sabatini Jr.
Wieners, sausages, burgers and beer rule the day at the new Dog Haus Biergarten, which made its San Diego debut in late October in the East Village. The fast-casual franchise, based in Pasadena, has multiple locations throughout the Western U.S. and features indoor-outdoor seating, multiple flat screens, and modern-industrial design elements. Read More
Creating opportunities for artists and community
By Jennifer Coburn
Platt College San Diego School of Multimedia Design recently partnered with the Chicano Art Gallery in Barrio Logan to commemorate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Read More
By Diana Cavagnaro
Gaslight Gathering
Gaslight Gathering 6 was held at the Town & Country Resort Hotel on Oct. 7-9. The theme this year was “All the Steamy Things That Go Bump in the Night,” and this fun-filled convention included two fashion shows and a masquerade ball. Read More
By Taylor Schulte | Financial News
The allure of dividend investing is worse than smoke and mirrors; it’s downright propaganda. Regardless of whether dividend investing has been trending lately, it’s not the foolproof retirement answer it’s made out to be. Read More
By Chris Gomez | Little Italy News
Get ready to stroll through the streets of Little Italy on a crisp fall day with a warm latte in one hand and a shopping bag in the other on Nov. 26, because it’s “National Small Business Saturday.”
One of the best parts about it is you don’t have to stay up until the wee hours of the night, like on Black Friday, to get great shopping deals! Read More
2-year-old EvoNexus graduate calls San Diego home
By Dave Fidlin
In recent years, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, TaskRabbit and similar businesses in the startup “shared economy” industry have become a growing part of the cultural vernacular. A local entrepreneur is hoping his startup business will follow a similar upward trajectory. Read More
By Ann Jarmusch | Preservation Matters
Our precious historic parks and buildings are at grave risk, places that contribute to San Diego’s unique character and our cultural heritage. To combat this alarming situation, Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO), the region’s largest and most effective historic preservation advocacy group, recently released its 2016 list of “Eleven Most Endangered Places” in the county. Below we will review the ones that are most relevant to Downtown News readers. Read More
Homeless outreach program reunites families
By Dave Schwab
The Downtown San Diego Partnership, through its Clean & Safe Program and sponsored by Sharp HealthCare, recently passed a milestone, having reunited 1,000 Downtown San Diego homeless people with their families and loved ones nationwide. Read More
By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch
Here we are, just one week away from the 2016 general election as I write this column (four days from publication date).
It’s almost over, folks! This election season has been a circus and not just at the presidential level, although that race certainly has made history for its absurdity. We can only hope that 2016 won’t have left a jarring, indelible stain on our country’s history. On the other hand, this country did survive Barry Goldwater and we’re likely to survive this. Read More