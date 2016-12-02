Often during this time of year, con artists take advantage of the generosity of San Diegans and take the hard-earned money for themselves, rather than for reputable and legitimate nonprofit organizations that serve the most vulnerable in our community. Read More

However, what happens when you don’t have a charity in mind or you are new to donating financially?

Giving to a charity each year is easy for most of us. We find ourselves drawn to a cause, a particular group, mission and, well, we just plain want to help those who may be less fortunate than ourselves. When you have a personal tie to an organization, giving your hard-earned dollars is simple.

The city of San Diego and the Balboa Park Conservancy co-produce this annual tradition with two free nights of festivities at Balboa Park. Read More

Cabrillo National Monument will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entrance into World War II during a special event scheduled from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Read More

December Nights are best in Balboa Park By Alex Owens Although the chances of having a white Christmas in Balboa Park are fairly slim, there’s perhaps no place in San Diego where the Christmas spirit is as prevalent. While the park will have Christmas and holiday-themed events going on all through the month, the peak of these events is December Nights, the city’s biggest annual event and the largest holiday event on the West Coast. Read More

Transforming Balboa Park Reawakening the pros and cons of the Plaza de Panama project By Dave Schwab While the recent resurrection of the Balboa Park Plaza de Panama project has revived hopes of creating a more pedestrian-friendly public park space, it has also reawakening much of the same opposition that derailed the proposal initially. On Nov. 14, the City Council approved the $79 million, long-stalled Balboa Park Plaza de Panama project, which would remove traffic from the historic heart of Balboa Park, while creating 6.3 acres of parkland, gardens and pedestrian-friendly plazas. Read More

Two holiday trees are better than one By Chris Gomez | Little Italy News As the holiday season approaches, the city sidewalks of Little Italy will be lighting up with holiday cheer for the 18th annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, presented by the Little Italy Association, H.G. Fenton Company and Sysco. Read More

Fashion Files December 2016 By Diana Cavagnaro New East Village boutique Wild Dove SD is a new contemporary boutique in East Village. Owner Rachel Hunt saw a void in neighborhood boutiques and thought this would be a perfect time to open one. Hunt has a bachelor’s in fashion merchandising from Illinois State. After graduating, she worked in retail for 10 years with companies such as BCBG and 7 For All Mankind; equipped with all this experience she decided to open her shop in this destination city. Read More

From silver screen to sundaes By Sandee Wilhoit | Gaslamp Landmarks Prior to 1904, the property between 643 and 651 Fifth Avenue was nothing more than a series of small wooden buildings housing a shoemaker, a jeweler, and a cigar and cigarette merchant. In 1904, George J. Chambers, father of famed Olympic swimmer Florence Chambers, purchased the property from L.G. Pratt for the unlikely sum of $10. Read More

Green thumbs thrive in East Village By Joan Wojcik Many of us suburbanites moved into a metropolitan environment to escape the weekly mowing of the grass and pruning of the fruit trees in our suburban yards. But as the years have gone by, there is an urge to again feel the soil between our fingers and to grow produce from our gardens that doesn’t exist in an urban setting. Read More

Food and Drink Blotter: December 2016 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Chef Mark Kropczynski of Grant Grill won “Chef of the Fest” at this year’s annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival held in late November. Read More

Whole Life Insurance: Or why you don’t need a car with a built-in dishwasher By Taylor Schulte | Finance News Before I tell you about whole life insurance, imagine for a moment that you’re going shopping for a new dishwasher. A salesman approaches you and tells you about a fantastic new product: the dishwashing car. The dishwashing car is a car with a built-in dishwasher. Just think of the possibilities: You can do your dishes while driving your car. Read More

Holiday drives 2016 Feeding San Diego Holiday Campaign The Feeding San Diego (FSD) Holiday Campaign is underway to bring meals to the less fortunate. FSD asks the public to help in one of three ways Read More

Notes from Toni: Looking back with a heartfelt thank you By Toni G. Atkins | Notes from Toni Wow. What an incredible six years this has been. When I was elected to the state Assembly in 2010, I had aspirations to represent the constituents of my district in San Diego the best way I knew how, and to help create more affordable housing, alleviate poverty, expand LGBT rights, and advocate for women, both in the doctor’s office and in the workplace. Read More

Holiday cheer and gifting By Ann Wilson | Growing Balboa Park You are invited … Please join the Friends of Balboa Park on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 3–5 p.m. at the Botanical Building in Balboa Park to celebrate and enjoy the annual Holiday Poinsettia display. Read More

Congressional Watch: San Diego reps go unchanged By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch The 2016 presidential election has now come and gone, and while many are still in shock and disbelief about the stunning upset in the main event, the local congressional races brought few surprises. Read More

Casa de Tomás-es By Sandee Whilhoit | Gaslamp Landmarks The property located on the northwest corner of Fourth and Island avenues was originally sold to Edward J. Smith by Alonzo Horton on April 27, 1870, for the goodly sum of $500 in gold coin. Mr. Horton was able to secure such a high price for his real estate, because this lot, being on a corner, was much more prized as a prime location for business. Horton laid out the city utilizing short blocks to ensure a maximum number of corner lots, earning him the nickname, “Corner Lot Horton.” Read More

A trio of hotels planned for Liberty Station By Delle Willett | Art on the Land East Hotels at Liberty Station is a trio of new hotels going in along Harbor Drive on the former site of Navy recruit barracks, where most recently Wally Park operated. The three hotels will share a common entrance off of Harbor Drive. This is the first Liberty Station development to be located on the east side of the boat channel that connects to the north San Diego Bay. The site looks across the channel to the shops, restaurants and hotels on the west side, and is adjacent to Spanish Landing Park along Harbor Drive. Read More

Food and Drink Blotter: November 2016 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Wieners, sausages, burgers and beer rule the day at the new Dog Haus Biergarten, which made its San Diego debut in late October in the East Village. The fast-casual franchise, based in Pasadena, has multiple locations throughout the Western U.S. and features indoor-outdoor seating, multiple flat screens, and modern-industrial design elements. Read More

Education, art and ‘day of the dead’ Creating opportunities for artists and community By Jennifer Coburn Platt College San Diego School of Multimedia Design recently partnered with the Chicano Art Gallery in Barrio Logan to commemorate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Read More

Fashion Files November 2016 By Diana Cavagnaro Gaslight Gathering Gaslight Gathering 6 was held at the Town & Country Resort Hotel on Oct. 7-9. The theme this year was “All the Steamy Things That Go Bump in the Night,” and this fun-filled convention included two fashion shows and a masquerade ball. Read More

3 reasons to stay away from dividend investing By Taylor Schulte | Financial News The allure of dividend investing is worse than smoke and mirrors; it’s downright propaganda. Regardless of whether dividend investing has been trending lately, it’s not the foolproof retirement answer it’s made out to be. Read More

Shop ’til you drop or stop for a latte on ‘National Small Business Saturday’ By Chris Gomez | Little Italy News Get ready to stroll through the streets of Little Italy on a crisp fall day with a warm latte in one hand and a shopping bag in the other on Nov. 26, because it’s “National Small Business Saturday.” One of the best parts about it is you don’t have to stay up until the wee hours of the night, like on Black Friday, to get great shopping deals! Read More

GoShare expands the sharing economy 2-year-old EvoNexus graduate calls San Diego home By Dave Fidlin In recent years, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, TaskRabbit and similar businesses in the startup “shared economy” industry have become a growing part of the cultural vernacular. A local entrepreneur is hoping his startup business will follow a similar upward trajectory. Read More

The “endangered list” By Ann Jarmusch | Preservation Matters Our precious historic parks and buildings are at grave risk, places that contribute to San Diego’s unique character and our cultural heritage. To combat this alarming situation, Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO), the region’s largest and most effective historic preservation advocacy group, recently released its 2016 list of “Eleven Most Endangered Places” in the county. Below we will review the ones that are most relevant to Downtown News readers. Read More

Changing lives Homeless outreach program reunites families By Dave Schwab The Downtown San Diego Partnership, through its Clean & Safe Program and sponsored by Sharp HealthCare, recently passed a milestone, having reunited 1,000 Downtown San Diego homeless people with their families and loved ones nationwide. Read More