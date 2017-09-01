An eclipse to remember

By SDCNN Staff

In advance of the recent solar eclipse, three San Diego branches of the Boys and Girls Club received 425 pairs of solar-eclipse glasses from UnitedHealthcare, enabling hundreds of area children to safely view the moon’s blocking of the sun on Aug. 21.

UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound provided the children materials with safety viewing tips when distributing the glasses, which were certified for safe viewing of the solar event.

While those who lived or traveled to a 70-mile-wide path between Oregon and South Carolina were in the “totality” region and able to experience a total eclipse, those in San Diego were expected to see a partial eclipse at 60 percent. Viewing the eclipse without special glasses could lead to eye damage.

