Downtown Calendar — March 2017

FEATURED EVENTS
NINTH ANNUAL ST. BALDRICK’S SHAVE-A-THON
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
St. Baldrick’s Foundation San Diego Chapter presents the annual Shave-A-Thon to support children with cancer. Brave men and women will shave their names to generate awareness, fund research and help survivors.
$10 donation for admission; $20 includes T-shirt and raffle ticket. Proceeds will be donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Noon–4 p.m. at The Commons Bar, 901 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2mqrqP3.
SOUTHERN CA SCULPTURE TALK / CLOSING RECEPTION
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Visit Sparks Gallery to chat with National Sculpture Society artists and ask questions about their technique and style.
No RSVP required. 3 to 5 p.m. at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2lQfXLs.
‘DREAM BIG: ENGINEERING OUR WORLD’
MONDAY, MARCH 6
Fleet Science Center presents its new giant-screen film about the advancements of engineers. Fredi Lajvardi, who is featured in the film, will introduce the screening.
5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2mHxOlt.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE & IRISH FESTIVAL
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Enjoy food, live performances and a beer garden at this family-friendly event. Entertainment lineup includes The Shamrockers and Clan Rice Irish School of Dance.
This year’s parade theme is “Mná an Domhain — Celebrating Women of the World.” Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth and Laurel streets. Visit stpatsparade.org.
SAN DIEGO HALF MARATHON & 5K
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Run for a good cause! Experience the nonprofit event that celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of the city while raising money to help local charities. Register for the half marathon, two-person half marathon relay or the 5K. Visit sdhalfmarathon.com or contact info@sdhalfmarathon.com.
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
TUESDAY, MARCH 14-SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Watch teams from 16 nations compete in the second round of this international series. DJs, drink specials and family events will also be offered. 100 Park Blvd. at Petco Park. Visit atmlb.com/2l8FPn0.
ZUCCHERO CONCERT AT BALBOA THEATRE
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
San Diego Theatres presents Italian musician Adelmo Fornaciari, known by his stage name Zucchero. His sound is a blend of Italian pop and electric blues. Tickets start at $35. 7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2m4mbYm.
FOURTH ANNUAL TASTE OF THE VILLAGE
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Father Joe’s Villages residents and Freddy Evarkiou Culinary Arts Program graduates will cater the fourth annual Taste of the Village. Guests will receive a meal of French country cuisine, behind-the-scene tours of The Village and the opportunity to hear the success stories from former homeless individuals. Tickets available online for $50. 6-8 p.m. at Father Joe’s Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave. Visit bit.ly/2mHHEDF.
‘JAY & SILENT BOB GET OLD’
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes present a live performance of their comedy podcast “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old.” Smith and Mewes are known for their characters Jay and Silent Bob in movies such as “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy.” All ages welcome but use discretion when bringing young children. Tickets start at $35. 8 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2lvUHIe.
THIRD ANNUAL KERRY’S RIDE
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
The Bike Coalition welcomes two-wheeled adventurers to help finish Kerry Kunsman’s ride home to San Diego. The ride will start in Carlsbad and end in Downtown San Diego at Mission Brewery. To register, contact Andy Handshaw at andy@sdbikecoalition.org.
THROUGH THE ROOTS CONCERT
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
This San Diego-based reggae band will perform a hometown show on its 2017 tour. The five-piece group recently released two new singles that have earned spots in the Top 5 iTunes charts. Ages 18 and older. Tickets $15 in advance and $17 day of show. 8:50 p.m. at The Music Box, 1337 India St. Visit bit.ly/2jgW6QT.
FULL-DAY SPRING BREAK CAMP
MONDAY, MARCH 27–FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Bring your kids to Fleet Science Center to experience science, technology, engineering, art and math during spring break. Students grades first–seventh welcome. Prices vary from $55 to $70 per day. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2lThuPd.
RECURRING EVENTS
TUESDAY
Residents Free Tuesdays in Balboa Park: Participating museums change the first four Tuesdays of the month. Free for San Diego city and county residents with ID, active military and dependents. Hours vary by museum. Visit balboapark.org/visit/Tuesdays.
Coronado Certified Farmers Market: 2:30–6 p.m. First and B streets at Coronado Ferry Landing. Visit welcometocoronado.com.
THURSDAY
Gaslamp Quarter Historical Walking Tour: Stops on this tour include architecturally significant structures from the 1800s including Old City Hall, the Keating Building, Davis-Horton House and more. 1 p.m. 410 Island Ave., Gaslamp. Visit gaslampfoundation.org.
Sunset Trivia: Bring a team or play alone. 7–9 p.m. 98 Bottles, 2400 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy. Visit 98bottlessd.com.
FRIDAY
Weekly Downtown Clean & Safe walkabouts: Join DSDP’s Clean & Safe program at 10 a.m. in alternating neighborhoods: Cortez Hill, Core/Columbia, Gaslamp Quarter, Marina and East Village. For more info, call 619-234-8900, visit downtownsandiego.org or sign up for their newsletter.
Take a bite out of Downtown: Hosted by food tour service Bite San Diego, join fellow foodies and winos for a historical walking tour sampling some of Downtown’s finest restaurants. 21-plus. Noon. Tickets are $45. Tours also on Saturday. Visit bitesandiego.com.
SATURDAY
Little Italy Mercato: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Rain or shine, visit over 100 booths on West Cedar Street between Kettner Boulevard and Front Street. Visit littleitalysd.com/mercato.
Gaslamp Quarter Historical Walking Tour: Stops on this tour include architecturally significant structures from the 1800s including Old City Hall, the Keating Building, Davis-Horton House and more. 11 a.m. 410 Island Ave., Gaslamp. Visit gaslampfoundation.org.
SUNDAY
Walk-in eReader and device assistance: Free and open to the public. Bring your Android and iOS devices for hands-on learning. 2–4 p.m. Room 222, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., Downtown. Visit sandiegolibrary.org.
ARTS FOR LEARNING SAN DIEGO PRESENTS FREE CARNAVAL EVENT AT THE JACOBS CENTER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD INNOVATION
SAN DIEGO — The high-energy rhythm of Brazil comes to the Jacobs Center as Arts for Learning San Diego presents Family Arts Day in the Diamond — Brazilian Carnaval on Sunday, March 26 from 1:00 -3:30 pm at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation located at 404 Euclid Avenue. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and takes place at the amphitheater and the World Court area of the center.
This Carnaval celebration features the popular local ensemble Sol e Mar. Sol e Mar is dedicated to sharing the experience and love of the sights and sounds of Brazil. All of the members of the ensemble have studied and performed extensively in South America and Cuba, as well as in the United States. Led by Mark Lamson, director and lead percussionist, Sol e Mar specializes in the music of two countries whose musical roots are strongly tied to Africa: Cuba and Brazil.
Dancer Cybele Nieman Pena is one of the most sought after dance educators in San Diego. Nieman Pena will demonstrate the traditional dances that bring the music of Carnaval alive in addition to other forms of dance including hip-hop.
This event kicks-off with a musical procession to the World Court where families can make their own colorful Carnaval masks with artists from the San Diego Guild of Puppetry.
Families can use their imagination to create unique masks that can be worn during the event! In addition, the first 50 families that arrive will receive a free book (1 book per family) to take home. Sol e Mar and Nieman Pena will join together for a performance featuring dancing, drumming and audience participation. The program ends with a conga line around the amphitheater and up to the World Court.
Arts for Learning San Diego, an affiliate of Young Audiences has dedicated itself to advocating and providing for the arts in education and enriching the lives of all children in our region through an extraordinary range of high quality performances, residencies and workshops to help young people and their families identify their cultural roots and discover their creative wings.
Arts for Learning San Diego’s mission envisions a world where all students, families and communities imagine, create and thrive through the arts.
The Family Arts Day in the Diamond — Brazilian Carnaval is funded in part through the Creative Placemaking Partnership Program awarded by Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation.
For further information, please contact Sherrie Brown at Arts for Learning San Diego at 619-282-7599 x114 or sherrie@artsforlearningsd.org or Mandy Shefman at mandy@artsforlearningsd.org or 619-282-7599 x113.
