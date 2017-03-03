Downtown Calendar — March 2017

FEATURED EVENTS

NINTH ANNUAL ST. BALDRICK’S SHAVE-A-THON

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

St. Baldrick’s Foundation San Diego Chapter presents the annual Shave-A-Thon to support children with cancer. Brave men and women will shave their names to generate awareness, fund research and help survivors.

$10 donation for admission; $20 includes T-shirt and raffle ticket. Proceeds will be donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Noon–4 p.m. at The Commons Bar, 901 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2mqrqP3.

SOUTHERN CA SCULPTURE TALK / CLOSING RECEPTION

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Visit Sparks Gallery to chat with National Sculpture Society artists and ask questions about their technique and style.

No RSVP required. 3 to 5 p.m. at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2lQfXLs.

‘DREAM BIG: ENGINEERING OUR WORLD’

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Fleet Science Center presents its new giant-screen film about the advancements of engineers. Fredi Lajvardi, who is featured in the film, will introduce the screening.

5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2mHxOlt.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE & IRISH FESTIVAL

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Enjoy food, live performances and a beer garden at this family-friendly event. Entertainment lineup includes The Shamrockers and Clan Rice Irish School of Dance.

This year’s parade theme is “Mná an Domhain — Celebrating Women of the World.” Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth and Laurel streets. Visit stpatsparade.org.

SAN DIEGO HALF MARATHON & 5K

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Run for a good cause! Experience the nonprofit event that celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of the city while raising money to help local charities. Register for the half marathon, two-person half marathon relay or the 5K. Visit sdhalfmarathon.com or contact info@sdhalfmarathon.com.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

TUESDAY, MARCH 14-SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Watch teams from 16 nations compete in the second round of this international series. DJs, drink specials and family events will also be offered. 100 Park Blvd. at Petco Park. Visit atmlb.com/2l8FPn0.

ZUCCHERO CONCERT AT BALBOA THEATRE

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

San Diego Theatres presents Italian musician Adelmo Fornaciari, known by his stage name Zucchero. His sound is a blend of Italian pop and electric blues. Tickets start at $35. 7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2m4mbYm.

FOURTH ANNUAL TASTE OF THE VILLAGE

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Father Joe’s Villages residents and Freddy Evarkiou Culinary Arts Program graduates will cater the fourth annual Taste of the Village. Guests will receive a meal of French country cuisine, behind-the-scene tours of The Village and the opportunity to hear the success stories from former homeless individuals. Tickets available online for $50. 6-8 p.m. at Father Joe’s Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave. Visit bit.ly/2mHHEDF.

‘JAY & SILENT BOB GET OLD’

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes present a live performance of their comedy podcast “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old.” Smith and Mewes are known for their characters Jay and Silent Bob in movies such as “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy.” All ages welcome but use discretion when bringing young children. Tickets start at $35. 8 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2lvUHIe.

THIRD ANNUAL KERRY’S RIDE

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

The Bike Coalition welcomes two-wheeled adventurers to help finish Kerry Kunsman’s ride home to San Diego. The ride will start in Carlsbad and end in Downtown San Diego at Mission Brewery. To register, contact Andy Handshaw at andy@sdbikecoalition.org.

THROUGH THE ROOTS CONCERT

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

This San Diego-based reggae band will perform a hometown show on its 2017 tour. The five-piece group recently released two new singles that have earned spots in the Top 5 iTunes charts. Ages 18 and older. Tickets $15 in advance and $17 day of show. 8:50 p.m. at The Music Box, 1337 India St. Visit bit.ly/2jgW6QT.

FULL-DAY SPRING BREAK CAMP

MONDAY, MARCH 27–FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Bring your kids to Fleet Science Center to experience science, technology, engineering, art and math during spring break. Students grades first–seventh welcome. Prices vary from $55 to $70 per day. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2lThuPd.

RECURRING EVENTS

TUESDAY

Residents Free Tuesdays in Balboa Park: Participating museums change the first four Tuesdays of the month. Free for San Diego city and county residents with ID, active military and dependents. Hours vary by museum. Visit balboapark.org/visit/Tuesdays.

Coronado Certified Farmers Market: 2:30–6 p.m. First and B streets at Coronado Ferry Landing. Visit welcometocoronado.com.

THURSDAY

Gaslamp Quarter Historical Walking Tour: Stops on this tour include architecturally significant structures from the 1800s including Old City Hall, the Keating Building, Davis-Horton House and more. 1 p.m. 410 Island Ave., Gaslamp. Visit gaslampfoundation.org.

Sunset Trivia: Bring a team or play alone. 7–9 p.m. 98 Bottles, 2400 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy. Visit 98bottlessd.com.

FRIDAY

Weekly Downtown Clean & Safe walkabouts: Join DSDP’s Clean & Safe program at 10 a.m. in alternating neighborhoods: Cortez Hill, Core/Columbia, Gaslamp Quarter, Marina and East Village. For more info, call 619-234-8900, visit downtownsandiego.org or sign up for their newsletter.

Take a bite out of Downtown: Hosted by food tour service Bite San Diego, join fellow foodies and winos for a historical walking tour sampling some of Downtown’s finest restaurants. 21-plus. Noon. Tickets are $45. Tours also on Saturday. Visit bitesandiego.com.

SATURDAY

Little Italy Mercato: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Rain or shine, visit over 100 booths on West Cedar Street between Kettner Boulevard and Front Street. Visit littleitalysd.com/mercato.

Gaslamp Quarter Historical Walking Tour: Stops on this tour include architecturally significant structures from the 1800s including Old City Hall, the Keating Building, Davis-Horton House and more. 11 a.m. 410 Island Ave., Gaslamp. Visit gaslampfoundation.org.

SUNDAY

Walk-in eReader and device assistance: Free and open to the public. Bring your Android and iOS devices for hands-on learning. 2–4 p.m. Room 222, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., Downtown. Visit sandiegolibrary.org.