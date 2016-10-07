Downtown Calendar – October 2016

FEATURED EVENTS

Museum Mash-up

Saturday, Oct. 8

The San Diego Museum Council presents this event to celebrate the month-long Kids Free in October campaign. Kids 12 and under will receive free admission at 40 arts, cultural and science museums in San Diego for the entire month of October. The Mash-up is planned from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and will feature various programs and performances at Museum Park adjacent to the New Children’s Museum (200 W. Island Ave.) Visit sandiegomuseumcouncil.org for a list of participating museums and more info.

2nd annual Beer by the Bay

Saturday, Oct. 8

Islander Ladies Club is once again presenting Coronado’s only beer festival from 1–6 p.m. with a VIP hour at noon at Coronado Ferry Landing, located at 1201 First Ave. Featuring unlimited tastings from more than 15 local craft brewers, live music, tasty food vendors, beer pong, a raffle and more. This year, wine tastings from local wineries and a VIP tent have been added. VIP ticket holders will receive select pours from Coronado Brewing, light snacks, a lounge area and early access to the event. Beer by the Bay will honor fallen Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating, IV by donating to One More Wave, and also benefit Coronado’s Wampler Foundation and Coronado Schools Foundation. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event. A few VIP tickets remain for $50. Military receives $5 off general admission. Visit

9th annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Each year this event challenges men, women and children to walk a mile in a pair of high heels through Downtown San Diego and compete to raise funds for YWCA of San Diego County and its Becky’s House domestic violence programs. The walk is from 5–7 p.m. and there will be a celebration after the walk at MLK Promenade Park (Fourth Avenue and K Street) and a ticketed VIP after party at Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp (333 Fifth Ave.) from 7–9 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2cZEgjb for more information and to purchase tickets for the walk and/or VIP after-party.

Thursday, Oct. 13

This year’s awards dinner, themed “Downtown on the Rise,” starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner, an awards program at 7 p.m. and an after-party from 8:30–10 p.m. KUSI News reporter Brandi Williams will serve as master of ceremonies. The event will be held in the Marriott Hall at the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina (333 W. Harbor Drive). Alonzo Awards nominations are now open to honor people, projects and programs that have “significantly enhanced our Downtown” over the past year. Visit bit.ly/2d9l5Do for more information.

2nd annual Mac n’ Cheese Fest

Saturday, Oct. 15

This 21-and-up event will showcase restaurants/chefs from all over San Diego competing to be named the best mac n’ cheese in the county. Attendees will get to judge their favorites. General admission is $35 and includes mac n’ cheese tasting and 10 beer tastings. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the nonprofit World Wide Network of Learning. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the County of San Diego’s Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Highway, Downtown). Visit bit.ly/2d2f7EF for more information and tickets.

The Big Boy’s Toy Show

Oct. 15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Join hundreds of other guys in over 5,000 square feet of vendor space in the “ultimate guy’s playground.” Presented by Sycuan Golf Resort and Broadcast Company of the Americas, this is an entire day filled with cars, motorcycles, trucks, luxury RVs, boats, Segways, the latest in hover boards, electronics, gaming, hobby crafts, home theaters and other furnishings, dozens of local sports celebrities, sports team cheerleaders and much more. Food trucks, offering pizza, seafood, tacos, ice cream and other desserts will also be on hand, as well as a craft beer garden. Tickets $10 for adults, children under 14 free with paying adult. Proceeds go to Computers 2 San Diego Kids. Port Pavilion at the Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown. For more information visit thebigboystoyshow.com.

‘A Blues Fest Benefit for Randi’

Sunday, Oct. 16

This afternoon fest will feature blues music by The Blasters, The 44s, The Casey Hensley Band and Hot Buttered Biscuit. This outdoor event will also feature food (with dessert), raffles, a silent auction and more. Proceeds will benefit Randi Hosking and her family. Hosking is a local philanthropist who was recently honored by San Diego Magazine’s “Celebrating Women” event. She has been battling cancer for 12 years and is co-owner of Indigo Salon in Hillcrest. 1–5 p.m. at Humphreys by the Bay (2241 Shelter Island Drive). Visit bit.ly/2d9enxh for more information and tickets.

Friends of Balboa Park annual awards luncheon

Tuesday, Oct. 18

The Friends of Balboa Park awards ceremony will recognize institutions and organizations throughout Balboa Park who have enhanced it throughout the years. More than 300 attendees, including Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Supervisor Ron Roberts, Councilmember Todd Gloria, Speaker Emeritus Toni Atkins, as well as other dignitaries and community leaders will be in attendance. This year’s theme is “Gardens That Roar” and will be held at the Balboa Park Club (2144 Pan American Road West) from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Visit friendsofbalboapark.org/luncheon for more information.

2nd annual EVA Awards at the UN-Gala

Thursday, Oct. 20

Comedian Mal Hall will emcee this fun event that features the 2016 East Village Association (EVA) Awards, live entertainment, silent auction, food samples, drinks and more. This year’s UN-Gala will be held at Fault Line Park (1433 Island Ave.) with check-in starting at 5 p.m. and the program starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (and for EVA members) and $35 for nonmembers and at the door. Visit eastvillagesandiego.com for tickets and info.

2016 CicloSDias

Sunday, Oct. 30

This public event promotes active living and healthy communities. The “open street” celebration temporarily closes streets to cars for part of the day so that attendees may use them for physical activities such as bicycling, walking, jogging and dancing. This year’s CicloSDias will highlight the neighborhoods of University Heights, North Park and City Heights with live music, shopping, food and more along the way. The event will be held from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Visit ciclosdiassd.com for more information.

Ride Sally Ride

Sunday, Oct. 30

Scripps Institute of Oceanography’s newest research vessel is named after Sally Ride and you can take a free, self-guided public tour on this day at the Broadway Pier, located at 1000 N. Harbor Drive. The 238-foot ship is considered one of the “most technologically advanced oceanic research vessels in the world.” Tours will include labs, sampling stations, crew and main work deck and living quarters. A government issued ID and flat, closed-toe shoes are required. Windows open at 10:30 a.m., tours will take place between noon–4 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2d1OnUE.

