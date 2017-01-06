East Village Residents Group update

Don’t miss the first East Village Residents Group meeting of 2017. Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at East Village Community Church, 1374 Island Ave.

Agenda items are as follows:

Brian Elliott, field representative to Rep. Scott Peters with congressional updates.

John Ly, director of outreach, Mayor Faulconer’s office with the mayor’s updates.

Brad Richter, vice president of CivicSD with updates on upcoming projects and the status of East Village Green Phase I, in East Village.

Introduction of interim Capt. John Wes Morris, SDPD Central Division, with an update on East Village.

Alonso Vivas, executive director of Clean & Safe, with an update on homeless encampments in East Village.

Special guest speaker, Rick Gentry, president and CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission, to discuss affordable housing in East Village and Downtown.

Communications committee will give an overview of the EVRG member’s forum.

Next meeting is March 16 at EV Community Church, 1374 Island Ave. For more information, visit evrgsd.org.