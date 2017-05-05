Fashion Files – May 2017

By Diana Cavagnaro | Fashion Files

Hats off to ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’

The Altrusa International Club of San Diego presented their annual Fashion Show at the Double Tree Hotel at Hazard Center on April 22. The luncheon and fashion show began with a silent auction and boutique shopping. If you forgot to wear your hat, guests could purchase one at the vendor booths. Hats From Wyatt was there with hats for the occasion. Willa Deen Isbell Ramsay, Ed.D, looked stylish in her Oscar de la Renta hat and St. John knit. Ramsay was signing copies of her book, “Reach for the Stars!”

As guests sat down for the luncheon, The Corvelles entertained with a tribute to The Supremes and the trio was a real crowd pleaser with their Motown brand of music. Charlotte Perry, president of Altrusa, welcomed everyone. Barbara Hill was master of ceremonies for the afternoon and got the festivities going.

Fashions were from Chico’s at UTC and Nicola Martin performed as commentator for the fashion show. There were models in all sizes, shapes, and ages. Martin gave the audience tips on the latest styles in fashion, which included some of the spring and summer fashion colors of turquoise and tangerine.

One of the season’s big trends is the off-the-shoulder look. As an added treat, Martin demonstrated how to turn a long oblong scarf into a chic vest, while explaining how easy it is for anyone to do it. Martin also showed how to accessorize each outfit. Chico’s philosophy on accessories is that one piece is good, two are better, and three are amazing.

All the proceeds go to Altrusa, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the economic well-being and quality of life of children. They do this through commitment to community services and literacy. Some of the organizations they support are Rady Children’s Hospital, Wreaths Across America, The Ronald McDonald House and Second Chance Program. For more information, visit altrusasandiego.org.

FAB workshop

Fashion Week San Diego presented a FAB (Fashion Art Business) Authority Workshop at the FIDM San Diego’s Downtown location. The topic of this event was intellectual property given by Knobbe Martens. This was a great opportunity to hear Jason J. Jardine, Loni Morrow and Jeff Van Hoosear talk about the legal issues needed to protect your brand. Some of the topics discussed were copyrights, trademarks, patents, and how to safeguard your designs.

The FAB Authority helps emerging fashion and art entrepreneurs and this was the first scheduled event for Fashion Week San Diego this year. On May 13, they will present their spring showcase at the Hotel Del Coronado. An announcement will be made to disclose the location of the Runway Show, taking place Oct. 5 and 6. Stay tuned for more information or visit fashionweeksd.com.

Upcoming events

Jan. 14–June 4, 2017 | Knotted Fiber Jewelry — This exhibition by Sandy Swirnoff is currently on display at the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park. The artist combines the old with the new using various beads and a form of macramé. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

May 12 | Golden Scissors Fashion Show — San Diego Mesa College fashion students show off their designs. 5:30–9 p.m. Sheraton Harbor Island Hotel, 1380 Harbor Island Drive. For info, call 760-994-8083.

May 13 | FWSD17 Spring Showcase — The spring showcase of Fashion Week 2017 will take place at the Hotel del Coronado from 6–9 p.m. For tickets, visit tickets.sandiego.org.

June 1 | Atlantis Fashion Show and Luncheon — Benefitting the Epilepsy Foundation San Diego County. Marriott Marquis and Marina, 333 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. For tickets, visit epilepsysandiego.org.