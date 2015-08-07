Fashion Files: Sewing, hats and horses, oh my

By Diana Cavagnaro | Fashion Files

Walk on the wild side

The American Sewing Guild burst on the scene July 16 – 20 at the Town and Country Resort & Convention Center. This national conference offered four days of workshops, seminars and lectures. Members and non-members could attend this annual conference. This action-packed event was composed of people who find sewing a rewarding and creative activity. The classes help veteran sewers increase their skills and was a great introduction for sewers new to this industry. The event also included an exhibit hall with vendors demonstrating new supplies and the latest must have equipment for the sewer. Demos were going on the stage each day introducing the attendees to new skills and techniques.

The American Sewing Guild presented a Fashion Show on July 18. Attendees, educators and exhibitors could each submit two garments for consideration. Because of the close proximity to the San Diego Zoo, the theme this year was “A Walk on the Wild Side, Let Your Creativity Roar.” This luncheon fashion show truly did “walk on the wild side.” Entries included historic and vintage costumes and designs that showed fabric manipulation. Awards that were given included first place to Katherine Kemper for a renaissance gown, second place went to Elizabeth Pirello for her prom dress and third place went to Kathryn King for her film dress. This cocktail dress was made with 35mm film and took a week to construct. Denzel Washington (in “Fallen”) can be seen on the bustier while Harrison Ford (in “Air Force One”) can be seen on the derriere.

The American Sewing Guild is a nonprofit organization for advancing sewing as an Art and Life Skill. There are chapters located in cities all across the country including neighborhood groups here in San Diego. They meet once a month to learn new skills, network and make community service sewing projects. For more information visit asg.org or sandiegoasg.org.

‘And away they go!’

The 76th opening day at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club kicked off the summer season on July 16. This is the place to be seen and stylish race-goers come for both the hats and horses — it’s the biggest fashion event of the year and aficionados came “dressed to impress.” This year’s attendance reached 40,304. The picture-perfect day tested the new dirt track, which recently replaced the poly surface track. The results were flawless. Jockey Jeff Bloom won the big race of the day, the Oceanside Stakes.

The Opening Day Hat Contest took place in the Plaza de Mexico with more then $5,000 in prizes. This was the 21st annual hat contest and had five categories. The winner of the Most Glamorous was Belinda Berry of Walnut Creek, California, who was also the grand prize-winner last year. Best Racing Theme went to Amber Thorne of Costa Mesa, Funniest/Most Outrageous went to Tessa Robeson of Escondido, Best Fascinator went to Tanya Shubin of Fountain Valley and Flowers/All Other Category went to Liliana Prieto of San Diego. In addition to winning first place, Prieto was awarded the Bing Crosby Grand Prize totaling $1,300. This package included a Harrah’s Resort Southern California Luxury Resort Escape with two-night stay in a luxurious hotel suite, meal credit and spa credit.

The summer season runs through Sept. 7 and is dark on Mondays (except Labor Day) and Tuesdays. Look for the Bing Crosby Season (Part Two) opening Oct. 29 and running through Nov. 29. There will be a Hollywood Fashion Contest with $3,000 in prizes. The categories will be Most Glamorous, Best Dressed Couple, and the Best Celebrity Look-alike. For more information, visit dmtc.com.

Upcoming events

Aug. 9| Bride and the City: San Diego bridal brunch and fashion show at the W San Diego Hotel, located at 421 W. B St., Downtown, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Guest speakers will be Jessica Jalowiec, project manager at Exquisite Weddings Magazine and Krystel Tien, creative director and stylist at Couture Events and owner of Elle Bridal Boutique. For tickets visit tinyurl.com/ojxrmra.

Aug. 21 | Create Purpose: Fashion show from 5:30 – 9 p.m. at FLUXX Nightclub, 500 Fourth Ave., Downtown. This event will bring the best designers from Tijuana and 100 percent of ticket sales go to support the development of abandoned children. For tickets visit tinyurl.com/na3hehd.