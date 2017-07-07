Find your summer with us

By Kris Michell | Downtown Partnership News

Summer is upon us, and it’s a great time to be Downtown. From catching a baseball game, to hanging with your favorite superheroes during Comic-Con, summer Downtown is full of opportunities to experience the city life. Here at the Downtown Partnership, we are doing our part to make Downtown a vibrant place to be this summer.

Once again, we are working with GigTown and Pacific Records to bring the best local artists to the streets with the fourth annual “Sounds of Summer” pop-up concert series. To celebrate the summer, this series offers free concerts every Friday throughout Downtown at various locations.

Grab some food and spend your lunch hour soaking up the sun and listening to local artists perform in Downtown’s premier outdoor spaces or enjoy an evening concert at Fault Line Park. Over the summer, there will be 33 concerts! To learn more about this fun series, visit bit.ly/2stitfy.

Need something to do with the kids during Comic-Con? Bring your favorite superhero outfit, pick up dinner and a brew from Stella Public House, and go enjoy a free movie at Fault Line Park on July 22.

Ready to get in shape and enjoy that San Diego sun? Join us for one of our free yoga sessions every Saturday in July at 9 a.m. at Headquarters’ courtyard, or come to one of our neighborhood workout sessions.

The Partnership team and hundreds of Downtown residents will shut down the streets of East Village for a community workout on Aug. 12. East Village Sessions, as we love to call it, is a one-day fitness event designed to encourage the health and wellness of Downtown residents, workers and visitors.

Join us for any of the free classes offered during this event. There is something for everyone and all levels are welcome! From 8 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a variety of classes including: spin, yoga, boot camp, and circuit training.

Over the past year, our team has been working diligently to streamline the permitting process at the city, so that we can do even more and we are continually working to enhance our public spaces with dynamic urban experiences.

We are committed to creating a stronger, more vibrant urban core, and our program of summer activities is just the start. Over the next year, our team will help organize over 69 park activations, pop-up craft markets, Downtown workout sessions, and public art projects.

—Kris Michell is the president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, a nonprofit, member-based organization that serves as the leading advocate for the revitalization and economic health of Downtown. To learn more about the Downtown Partnership and the Clean & Safe program, visit downtownsandiego.org.