Food and Drink Blotter: July 2017

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Food and Drink Blotter

Restaurateur Frankie Terzoli, a former contestant of Bravo’s “Top Chef” (season two), will open a seafood-centric restaurant within 57 Degrees wine and craft-beer bar by mid-fall. Tentatively named Fish Mongers Market, the leased venture will occupy a front section and back patio of the sprawling structure and serve lunch and dinner.

Terzoli also plans on utilizing an existing deli area inside the bar for selling grab-and-go chowders and vacuumed-packed meals.

According to 57 Degrees owner, Russ Kindom, the project could potentially soft-open in late August with the introduction of seafood cocktails and raw-bar items.

In the meantime, Kindom is using the opportunity to refresh 57’s main space. He’ll start repurposing some of his vast retail area by holding a sale of more than 500 bottles of wine from 6 to 8 p.m. July 14.

The sale coincides with a tasting of four select wines originating from France, Spain, Italy and Napa Valley. The cost for the tasting is $25 and $15 for wine locker holders. 1735 Hancock St., 619-234-5757, fiftysevendegress.com.

A culinary team is taking shape for Born & Raised, the $6.5 million steakhouse from locally based CH Projects that’s projected to open in late August. The restaurant will feature food and cocktail carts for providing tableside service. Menu items will include prime cuts of beef, dry-aged duck and meatballs, private-label caviars and vegan steaks.

Joining the company’s executive chef, Jason McLeod, is pastry chef Elizabeth Olson, who previously worked at Nine-Ten and for CH’s Ironside Fish & Oyster. She plans on resurrecting classic desserts such as baked Alaska and cherries jubilee.

Also onboard is certified sommelier Rafael Peterson, who worked as dining caption at Addison, and most recently as wine director at Bracero Cocina. 1909 India St., consortiumholdings.com.

Finding a vegan breakfast Downtown can be tough. Although the search just got a little easier with the newly introduced vegan madras curry scramble at Breakfast Republic in the East Village.

Available at all other locations as well, the dish features a mélange of soft tofu, vegan sausage, carrots, broccoli, snap peas, onions and cilantro. Priced at $12, it’s served with house potatoes and choice of bread, and marks the first vegan dish introduced by the local chain. 707 G St., 619-501-8280, breakfastrepublic.com.

Chicken has made an uncharted landing in the kitchens of Dog Haus Biergarten, the Pasadena-based chain with a location in the East Village that’s known for its hormone-free burgers, sausages and all-beef hot dogs. The early-July debut of the “bad mutha clucka” adds to the menu a brined, battered and fried breast filet tucked into a King’s Hawaiian roll with lettuce, pickles and “haus made” miso-ranch dressing. Customers can wash it down with a variety of shakes, craft beers and sodas.

The sandwich was conceived in collaboration with chef Ilan Hall, a winning contestant from Bravo’s “Top Chef” (season two) who worked previously with Dog Haus’ culinary team during a promotion of Seth Rogen’s “Sausage Party” movie. 969 Ninth Ave., 619-501-6668, doghaus.com.

The iconic Ida Bailey’s Restaurant and Palace Bar inside the historic Horton Grand Hotel will turn into a seamless dining and drinking establishment later this month with the arrival of Salt & Whiskey. The redesign ushers in darker paint tones and a new doorway connecting the bar to the restaurant. Elements such as the mahogany bar and marble fireplace will be retained.

Welsh-born chef Aaron Thomas will introduce a new menu featuring pork three ways; pan-seared scallops with orange-parsnip puree and a contemporary take on fish and chips. 311 Island Ave., 619-544-1886, hortongrand.com.

Look for the staggered opening this month and in late August of a bi-level cocktail bar and eatery as the San Diego-based Brethren Collective aims to capture a 1920s feel of Queens, New York in a 7,800-square-foot space named Queensborough.

Formerly Maloney’s Tavern, the venture encompasses an elegant street-level bar and dining area replete with tufted leather booths, a large marble bar and an authentic subway turnstile. That section is due to open in mid-July.

Its subterranean lounge will open next month with plush booths and subway handles dropping from the ceiling. Other design details are still in the planning.

Queensborough’s spirits program will spotlight rare bourbons and ryes while showcasing products from local distilleries such as Old Harbor and Malahat Spirits. Heading the culinary operation with scratch-made dishes is Taylor Houseman, formerly of Lionfish, Comun Kitchen & Tavern and Bo-beau Kitchen + Bar. 777 Fifth Ave., queensborough.com.

Looking for brunch with a solid French twist? The ultra-cozy La Bonne Table in Hillcrest, lauded over the past few years for its rustic suppers, has introduced brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The menu features $6 bloody marys as well as sweet or savory crepes, steak burgers with Morbier cheese, omelets with goat cheese, and a classic croque madame sandwich. In celebration of San Diego LGBT Pride, the restaurant will also offer brunch service on Saturday, July 15. 3696 Fifth Ave., 619-260-8039.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. is the author of “Secret San Diego” (ECW Press), and began his local writing career more than two decades ago as a staffer for the former San Diego Tribune. Reach him at fsabatini@san.rr.com.