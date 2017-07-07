Gaslamp Quarter premieres new parking options

By Jess Winans

Need a place to park?

The Gaslamp Quarter, located in the heart of Downtown, is home to 16½ blocks of food, drink, shops and entertainment. Residents and visitors alike have complained about limited parking in the area, a problem the Gaslamp Quarter Association (GQA) is aiming to solve.

“People say there’s no cheap parking Downtown but we can say, yes there absolutely will be,” said Michael Trimble, executive director of the GQA.

The Gaslamp Quarter now has $5 flat rate parking at the Sixth and K Parkade Sunday-Thursday from 6–3 p.m.

There is also meter parking, from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., as well as regular parking at the Sixth and K, and Seventh and Market parkades.

“We’re saying, ‘come on down, because with $5 you can get some great specials in the Gaslamp and have a great night out,’” Trimble said.

Additionally, Gaslamp-goers can take the Free Ride Everywhere Downtown (FRED) Shuttle, anywhere in the Quarter. FRED is a fun, multi-rider electric shuttle that will take you anywhere you need to go within the confines of Downtown, from East Village to Little Italy.

“You’re not just getting a free ride,” said Elyse Cornett, marketing manager for FRED. “With FRED you’re getting a complete experience. Whether it’s talking to your driver, learning about different businesses or seeing the city in a different way.”

FRED riders can call a shuttle by downloading an app, The Free Ride. You create an account and similarly to Uber and Lyft, call over a shuttle using your current location and requested destination.

The typical wait time for a FRED shuttle is about seven minutes and you can request a FRED for you and up to five of your friends. For more information about FRED, visit thefreeride.com/fred.

As a result of a two-year initiative to decrease congestion, there is also a three-minute active loading zone on Fifth Avenue where people may be dropped off between the hours of 8 p.m.-3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on Gaslamp Quarter parking initiatives, visit gaslamp.org.

