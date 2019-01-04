By Dora McCann Guerreiro

If 2018 marks the year craft beer and innovative distilleries poured into the East Village, 2019 promises to continue to usher in this new face of the East Village brewery and distillery rEVolution. Make your New Year’s resolution to include a visit through Seventh Avenue to 17th Street Downtown, where you’ll see the dramatic new neighborhood makeover supporting all types of craft sips and bites to include:

Melvin Brewing (melvinbrewing.com): Based out of Wyoming, in December 2018, Melvin Brewing ingrained their corporate outdoor-lifestyle culture at their San Diego brewpub on the corner of Market and 14th streets. Aside from being a nationally recognized “Great American Beer Festival (GABF)” winner-sweetheart, Melvin also is contributing to local community partnerships. For example – if you enjoy a Melvin West Coast IPA today, a portion of all proceeds will benefit East Village’s Alpha Project supportive housing work. Thank you Melvin – it takes a village!

Himmelberg’s, East Village: To be opening – Opened in 2016 by The Patio Group (The Patio on Goldfinch, Fireside by The Patio, Saska’s Steakhouse) the East Village favorite, Harvest by The Patio located at 369 10th Ave., has currently closed its doors for a February 2019 refresh. The reopen will pivot the restaurant into Himmelberg’s, a rock n’ roll surf-style, fast-casual restaurant/bar. Announcing their sustainably sourced menu and Himmel Brew beer, the East Village is excited for the Patio Group’s second coming!

Amplified Ale Works (amplifiedales.com): Establishing itself as the self-proclaimed “EVIL” (stands for East VILlage), watering hole at Faultline Park located at Island Avenue and 14th Street, Amplified East Village provides a unique customer experience with scratch-made food, house-made beer, elevated cocktails and a music-inspired environment. Their large outdoor patio is perfect for weekend brunch, happy hour before a Padres game, or an after-work dog-walking/happy-hour stop. Thank you, Amplified, for growing your Pacific Beach brand Downtown with 30 taps of in-house beer, and wine!

Duck Foot Brewing Co. – East Village (duckfootbeer.com): Duck Foot’s newly tap(ed)-room and kitchen, located on Park Boulevard and Market Street, features a variety-filled beer lineup. Duck Foot beer is especially loved by people with gluten sensitivity as the company brews all of their beers using a special enzyme that removes nearly all traces of gluten. Servicing a complimentary gluten-free kitchen menu that partners with the changing varietals on tap, the venue also hosts rotating special events, like Wednesday Trivia Night!

Whiphand American Brasserie (whiphandsd.com): In the latest addition to J and 10th streets, East Village welcomes this comfort food brasserie and unique beer bank. “Whiphand” is named to capture the in-restaurant experience of a self-service, 24-draft-beer-tap bank, (where patrons pour and taste at will), also providing a full cocktail bar. The ambiance is sleek and contemporary, and is sure to become a favorite urban space to gather while enjoying good food, drink and company!

Storyhouse Spirits (storyhousespirits.com): To be opening – Storyhouse is beginning a new chapter in the East Village as an urban distillery, bar and lounge occupying 7,600 square feet at the corner of J Street and Park Boulevard. Once a historic property, the transformative new industrial and chic space is slated to include a production facility, a restaurant, and a bar which opens up to a skyline featuring both city and water views. The East Village raises its glass to the anticipated in-house brewed Storyhouse Spirits, and an announced uniquely featured seasonal small plate menu cooked from their copper wood-fired oven, as a toast to coastal living in an urban environment!

Bay City Brewing Company: The three-year old Bay City Brewing Company plans to expand beyond its Midway District production facility, into a full-fledged downtown tap room and pizzeria in the East Village. Scheduled to open at 627 Eighth Ave., the proposed new East Village eatery and drinking hole would take over the ground floor and fourth-floor rooftop of a commercial office building owned by marketing agency Mindgruve – to include a walk-up counter and sizable rooftop deck. Fingers crossed for the opening of the 28th fastest growing independent craft brewer in the nation as voted by the Brewers Association!

The East Village Association is excited to bring you new neighborhood experiences. For more information/questions, please contact: director@eastvillagesandiego.com.

—Dora McCann Guerreiro is the executive director of the East Village Association. To learn more, visit eastvillagesandiego.com or you can reach her at dora@eastvillagesandiego.com.