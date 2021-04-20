Some of us feel most at home when traveling to near and far-off destinations. From the sights and sounds of bustling cities to the unique food and nightlife found just about anywhere, you’re bound to sometimes want to stay past your welcome in a fun and interesting locale — regardless of your priorities and responsibilities back home.

And when it comes time to actually head home, it’s easy to feel like you’re missing something and that a piece of you belongs where you’re visiting. Ever experience such a feeling? Well, you can bring your travels home with you by incorporating these globally-inspired décor ideas into your living space.

1. Hand-Woven Rugs

Adding texture to your living space is simple with hand-woven rugs. These globally-inspired home accents not only add worldly appeal to your abode but also some much-needed warmth, comfort, and, of course, texture. When picking out woven rugs, consider both color and size as these two factors are equally important.

Will your rug be placed in a high-traffic area, like a front entryway? Then consider going with a woven rug with darker tones that can hide any imperfections. Conversely, are you looking to make a big statement in your living room? Rugs tend to serve as a true focal point, so don’t be afraid to be bold as you redecorate your living space. This is a surefire way to add instant comfort to your home, all while being reminded of your favorite travels.

2. Art Prints

At home, we use our walls to display our favorite memories. From cherished photos of your family to candid snaps of your pets, if these walls could talk, they would be able to tell countless stories and recall great memories. For those who love to travel, add a new chapter to your walls with scenic art prints of your favorite places. From sunset scenes in the high desert to moody captures in lush forests, there are plenty of art prints out there that can help recapture some truly fond memories.

3. Moroccan Tiles

A little pop of color can certainly go a long way. If you’re looking for a way to add more color to your living space, some Moroccan tiles will certainly do the trick. Generally, these tiles often feature colorful, arabesque designs and are a great way to spruce up otherwise dull spaces, like a guest bathroom or even your kitchen backsplash. Additionally, these patterned tiles can be used to punch up a room; you can choose how many, or how few, you’d like to use. Indeed, a small corner in the kitchen or a complete custom tiled floor can add a worldly, wow-factor to your home.

4. Sea Glass Décor

If your favorite escape is the ocean, bring a bit of it home with sea-inspired colors and sea glass. The ocean offers a soothing, calm color palette that can transform almost any space into a tranquil, relaxing escape. In addition to adding the hues of your favorite place into your décor color scheme, decorate your home with wave-worn glass.

There are several ways to incorporate sea glass into your design. Consider a DIY sea glass tiled tray to keep your essentials neat and tidy in your bathroom or a charming sea glass mobile to hang near a window or outside on your patio. With these additions, you’ll practically hear the waves crashing against the shore in the distance.

5. Bali-Inspired Accents

Bali seems to be at the top of everyone’s must-visit list, and if your wanderlust is calling, answer by bringing a bit of Bali into your home. Balinese style seamlessly blends the indoors and outdoors and is heavily grounded in nature. Earthy pieces constructed from bamboo, wood, and ceramics are the foundation of this style. Natural colors, light linens, and unfussy accents round out Bali-style. Look for hand-carved wood bowls or antique copper lanterns to truly bring this global style into your nest.

There’s No Place Like Home, After All

Whether you bring comfort and texture into your living space with woven rugs or display your favorite destinations on the wall with captivating art prints, no matter how far you travel from home, you can always be reminded of your favorite places when you return.