One of the simplest, most effective tools you can use for real estate agent recruitment is a script. For one, it helps you organize your talking points; as a result, you can maintain consistency in messaging. A script is also helpful for training newbie recruiters to sound more professional and authoritative. In turn, this helps candidates feel more confident about the brokerage that the recruiter represents.

If you’re new to using scripts in your recruitment programs, you can read this recruiting real estate agents scripts article as a guide. It has plenty of helpful tips on how you can craft a good script that will help you achieve the results you want. If you’re already using a real estate recruiting script but want to polish it up, here are a few things you may want to add:

A Straightforward Introduction

It’s part of human nature to be wary of speaking to strangers. Thus, if you’re approaching a candidate for the first time, make sure to let them know immediately that you’re a recruiter. Mention the agency and the brokerage you’re representing to help allay assumptions and establish trustworthiness. Whether you’re calling or sending an email, starting with a straight-to-the-point introduction will make potential recruits more receptive.

If the person you’re calling is a referral, make sure to include this in your opening as well. It will be easier for people to trust you this way, because there’s already a point of origin.

A Reason to Read or Listen

Most working professionals these days, real estate agents included, are always on the go. With their jam-packed schedules, they might think that another email in their inbox might be a waste of time. As such, it’s important to include a persuasive element in your subject line to capture interest.

Then, in the body of your email, include some of the most exciting details about the post. It may feel safer to go for a simple line such as “We think you’re the best fit for this unique career opportunity,” but it’s also a little bland. It’s generic enough to come from any brokerage, which doesn’t do a good job of setting you apart from the rest.

If you can, add a few keywords about the job benefits and the company’s culture. It may also be helpful to mention that the position is in high demand (although be ready to back it up with a quick and efficient recruitment process).

A Line or Two About Differentiation

If you want to hire the best of the best real estate agents, make sure to let them know how you’re different from other brokerages. Is it your company culture? Is it your generous compensation package and performance bonuses? Pick a couple of stand-out points and make sure to mention them in your script.

Of course, you have to conduct a bit of competitor research so that you can make factual claims. It’s also important to be respectful, even as you highlight how you’re the better choice.

A Focus on Them, Not the Job

When you first get in touch with a potential candidate to discuss a job opening in your brokerage, make sure to focus on the agent. Of course, you need to talk about the role a little bit but in the grand scheme of things, the focus should be the person’s career. Let them know that their qualifications are what you need, not that they need the job you’re offering.

The best time to go into more detail about the job is when the candidate has already expressed their interest in applying.

A Low-Investment Question

As previously mentioned, real estate agents are busy folk. They don’t have a lot of time to spend reading an extra-long email or listening to a 15-minute call. However, you also need to get their commitment to listening to what you have to say so that you can sell them an opportunity. To do this, give your potential recruit an open-ended question that doesn’t require too big of an investment.

For example, you can say something like “I’d like to discuss this opportunity in more detail with you. It will only take 5 minutes of your time, is that alright?” at the end of your email or call. By stating how much time you’re going to take, a real estate agent can set their expectations.

The Right Recipient

Last but certainly not least, an effective real estate recruiting script won’t do its job if you’re sending it to the wrong people. It’s a bad idea to cast either a too-big net and just pray for the best. At the same time, it’s just as bad to limit your options too much.

To avoid wasting your precious time and resources, make sure to have a list of qualifications of your ideal candidate. Find out an agent’s skills, qualifications, and experience, as well as their current career situation and goals. Doing this will make it easier for you to assemble a talent pool where you can choose the most suitable candidate for a role.

Recruiting real estate agents can be a challenging task, but it’s a necessary one. With the help of the above-mentioned pointers, hopefully you can hire the best employees for your brokerage.