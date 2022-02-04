By Tom Cesarini

Taking a stroll through Little Italy punctuates some of the history of this colorful enclave: Whether it’s the historical elements found on the Little Italy sign, within the many piazzas or in the artwork along the streets, the history of this community is part and parcel of the fabric of Little Italy today. Yet the majority of the community’s historical narrative remains in the shadows or on the periphery. The Little Italy Heritage Foundation strives to bring this history to light. Through digital archives, exhibits and oral histories, the foundation functions to preserve the essence of the Italian quarter. Through education programs, the foundation highlights how Italian-American identity has changed since the first Italian settlers arrived in San Diego in the late 1800s. The foundation also seeks to examine how Little Italy has shaped the construct of Italian Americanness in San Diego—in essence, how does the existence of Little Italy shape the perceptions of Italians and Italian Americans? Seeking answers to this question is paramount to understanding how identity and place are intertwined.

Little Italy today has developed a new appeal and attracted a new audience—but its historical founda-tions should continue to go hand-in-hand with commercial redevelopment. Ultimately, the time has come (and long overdue) for a large-scale Italian American interactive museum and cultural center in San Diego. This year, Convivio will embark on an expansion of its digital archives, begin work on a documentary series, and move toward establishing this museum for San Diego.

In addition to the artifacts found in Little Italy, you can also still see elements of the now-chic neigh-borhood’s foundations through the people who still frequent Little Italy, even if most of the establishing residents have since moved on from the neighborhood. What stories do they have to tell, and what might we learn through a bit of conversation?

Join our efforts. For more information, visit www.littleitalyheritage.org.

— Tom Cesarini is the chief leadership officer and founder of Convivio (and its subsidiary, the Little Italy Herit-age Foundation) and also serves as the Italian Honorary Consul in San Diego. Convivio provides advocates, donors, and volunteers the organizational capacity to advance Italian cultural identity, preserve Italian cultural-heritage assets, cultivate community and fellowship, and foster multicultural awareness through the humanities. Visit: www.conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety