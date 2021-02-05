By Tom Cesarini

Little Italy offers more than just phenomenal food and splendid shops. This colorful neighborhood also shines with tradition and legacy. Convivio strives to preserve this legacy through its auxiliary, the Little Italy Heritage Foundation, with the following objectives:

Preserve the historical and cultural-heritage assets of Little Italy

Organize heritage and cultural events, exhibits, and projects

Engage in advocacy and fundraising to help secure fiscal support

Maintain Amici House, Little Italy’s event, heritage, and visitor center

Solicit the community for Little Italy artifacts for inclusion in the Italian Archives of San Diego, a digital repository of community historical photographs, documents, and oral histories.

Convivio is at the forefront of efforts to perpetuate the historical narrative and vibrant heritage of this treasured Italian enclave. We are currently working on several historical projects through different media, and we need your support. Contact us at info@conviviosociety.org to donate financially, volunteer, or contribute artifacts to our historical projects.

Caffè Caritàzza: Where coffee meets culture

Caffè Caritàzza by Convivio is Little Italy’s only nonprofit coffee bar, located in the Little Italy dog park. The caffè serves to complement Amici House, the neighborhood event, heritage and visitor center. Along with serving delicious espresso drinks or specialty teas, Caffè Caritàzza serves other great products such as specialty pastries, panini, breakfast burritos, kombucha, sparkling water and Italian sodas.

Emphasizing stellar customer service, the outdoor coffee bar continually caters to its constituents, putting them first. After all, getting your cup o’ joe should be virtually effortless! Now, Convivio introduces an exciting new feature for getting your daily pick-me-up: the Caritàzza Coffee Club. For one small monthly fee, members get a whole lot of coffee drinks and other members-only benefits. And in becoming a coffee club member, you can spread some good in the neighborhood: Membership helps to support Convivio arts, culture, and education programs in the community! Proceeds from membership also benefit unsheltered and at-risk youth at Washington Elementary in Little Italy, a Convivio partner in the neighborhood.

Caffè Caritàzza prides itself on its premium-quality items, topnotch customer service and an unrelenting focus on community. At Amici House, we look forward to returning to our programs and events soon. In the meantime, come on down for a cup of coffee or your other favorite beverage and to say hello—and be sure to wear your mask!

— Tom Cesarini is the executive director and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian honorary consul in San Diego. Convivio cultivates community and fellowship, advances Italian cultural identity, and fosters multicultural awareness across myriad disciplines through education and research, social enrichment, and innovative programming. Visit: www.conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety (Facebook / Instagram / Twitter)