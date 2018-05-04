Arte bella

By B. J. Coleman

ArtWalk transforms Little Italy into outdoor art gallery

The heart of Little Italy turned into an open-air gallery filled with creative expressions of artwork and entertainment for the 34th annual ArtWalk in Downtown. Around 350 artists displayed their original art during the event over the weekend of April 28-29, while performing artists appeared on five stages scattered across the 14 blocks of tented exhibit booths.

Sandi Cottrell is one of two ArtWalk directors planning and overseeing these events. Cottrell described how the shows have grown and changed since 1984.

“This year is our first to use Date Street in the Piazza della Famiglia,” Cottrell said. “This is a new space in Little Italy that opened last month and is still in process. We wanted to activate it.”

The piazza is closed to through-traffic and features a fountain that invites walkers and bicyclists to linger at this new gathering place in downtown. Six artists were participating in an interactive art event within the event, drawing chalk art on the sidewalk leading into the piazza. Nearby, The Space by Vanguard Culture hosted other interior tent activities, such as a chef’s ceviche competition and fashion showings.

Most of the artists at ArtWalk were from around the San Diego County area, including Tijuana. One featured artist, Carolyn Johnson, traveled from Laguna Niguel to show her paintings. She described her art as mixed media, using acrylics and such elements as eggshells to bring texture and dimensionality into the creation.

“People always say that the event gets bigger each year,” Cottrell said. “But we are tirelessly working to increase the quality of the art shown here. We seek the highest level of artists, and we have worked hard to elevate the quality of art we have.”

Cottrell further expressed appreciation for the event sponsors and the businesses in Little Italy, observing that the event takes up parking spaces usually used by customers and workers.

“The businesses surrounding ArtWalk embrace what we do,” Cottrell said. “Most people would be surprised to know that we need about as many volunteers as artists. This year, we have had over 300 volunteers. It takes a village and a half for this event.”

The ArtWalk organizers expanded their event schedule and locations by incorporating a late summer show at Point Loma’s Liberty Station, which will be in its 13th year in August. They will introduce a North County fine art and chalk festival with ArtWalk Carlsbad in September. More information about all these events is available at artwalksandiego.org.

— B.J. Coleman is a local freelance journalist and editor/staff reporter with 22nd District Legionnaire. B.J. can be reached at bjcjournalist@gmail.com.