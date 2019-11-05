Astana Ballet is one of the top performance theater companies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For the first time, the theater group will be on the West Coast, featuring a world class and diverse repertoire, set on a technically riveting stage. The program will include classic and modern dance as well as original compositions by renowned choreographers.

The Astana Ballet Theater has toured all over the world with performances in Paris, Beijing, Vienna, Budapest, Tokyo, Brussels and last year’s performance at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Now, they are coming to San Diego on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Theatre.

The evening’s performance will feature The Heritage of the Great Steppe, a Kazakh folk dance which is full of expressive music and remarkable artistic imagery. Also will be three neoclassical one-act ballets, which include two pieces by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante: Love Fear Loss, a ballet set to songs by Edith Piaf that focuses on Piaf’s remarkable life story; and A Fuego Lento, a ballet that uses the rhythms of a Samba and Tango to tell a passionate story about the flush of first love. The final one-act , Love’s Lost Idols, is by the renowned New York-based choreographer Nicolo Fonte, who is known for his daring and original approach to dance.

Tickets to the concerts are being sold on EventTicketBoss.com, a California-based, customer-oriented ticketing company. It works hard to maintain accuracy, timeliness, and satisfaction. For more information, please contact Alex Durmashkin at EventTicketBoss.com by phone at (818) 377-2103, via e-mail at alex@ALMEntertainment.us.