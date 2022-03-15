An authoring tool is software that enables you to create digital content for eLearning. With the help of authoring software, the user can generate and manipulate multimedia objects for creating digital learning content for training the workforce. The eLearning training material includes training on compliance, onboarding, soft skills, and more. eLearning authoring tools vary from being powerful and highly specialized to be very basic and simple.

There are also learning management systems (LMS) that come with in-built authoring tools that are basic for developing eLearning content. The other type of authoring tool is ‘standalone’ course authoring software which gets aids in creating digital content; it gives course designers the freedom to create high-quality customized content.

Authoring tools for eLearning can be cloud-based or desktop-based and are used to create effective and engaging eLearning courses. Then LMSs automate the administration, testing, tracking, and reporting of these courses.

The best authoring tools help create engaging and relevant content for the online learner. Before you deploy a top-notch online training program, you should invest in robust authoring software to build a solid framework.

Below we have mentioned some of the reasons to use an authoring tool:

Authoring tools allow creating personalized content with a people-centered approach to learning.

With authoring tools, you can collaborate with your team as it allows authors, and stakeholders to work together seamlessly.

Updating the content with new regulations becomes easy with authoring tools. eLearning courses are rolled out with ease in different locations.

Authoring tools allow you to analyze data and collate feedback on how the content is performing.

New demands get adapted and supporting eLearning content gets created in no time.

With the help of authoring tools, you can create training content by using the templates. The training templates in authoring tools get built on proven training practices by experts.

Next, we have mentioned the benefits of Cloud-based Authoring Tool:

1) Secured Online Storage Space

The data gets backed up online with your preferred host. It means you will not have to worry about the risk of losing crucial data and documents. This also frees up storage space on your computer.

2) Saves Time

With authoring tools, you can create quick eLearning training content for the workforce, which can even be made within a limited time frame. The training course created on the cloud can be published which can be accessed by the employees in different countries or locations in no time. Organizations with a large workforce in different locations will benefit the most from using a cloud-based authoring tool.

3) Anywhere and Anytime Access

eLearning courses with a cloud-based authoring tool can be accessed from anywhere and at any time in the world where there is an internet connection. The authoring team and learners can have access to the eLearning content from any up-to-date web browser from anywhere.

4) Easy Installation

It is time-wasting and not cost-effective and also not worth the energy spent to install new software on different computers. With a cloud-based authoring tool after the first and one-time cloud set-up, there is no need to install any other software. You just need to create a new username and password for every member of the team. With the username and password, the employees can log in from their devices anytime.

5) Easy Updates

The updates become easy with cloud-based authoring tools. For cloud-based authoring tools, automatic updates on the software get provided. The users get a software update notification anytime they log in.

6) Video Content

Video content lets you create interesting content that will help you increase your learners’ engagement. Adding video content takes a lot of space on the desktop authoring tool in comparison to the cloud-based authoring tool. It is recommended to use a cloud-based authoring tool if you plan to use more video content in your training material.

Conclusion

Authoring tools and software programs make the training creation easier. It also helps in shortening the time needed to create the eLearning course. Authoring tools are a flexible and cost-effective way of providing learners with custom-created eLearning content.