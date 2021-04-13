It’s not unusual to hear people say that reading has gone down in the last few years. While it might look like that for some, things seem to have been going in the opposite direction. More and more people are taking an interest in literature, and the rise of digital media has played a big part in this. With millions of books now easily accessible through electronic devices, it’s no wonder why reading has picked up steam. So, if you’re one of the many literature fans looking for something new to dive into, here are a few niches that readers have been loving lately.

The Casino Niche

It seems that there’s a reason why games of luck are called classics. With online casinos becoming a smash-hit lately, people have been clamoring to these websites like crazy. Of course, there’s a good reason for this. If you visit and browse their games , you’ll find classic table games like Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, and even some more recent additions like modern online slots! The massive game collections these places host bring incredible entertainment value, and if there’s one thing none of us can resist, it’s a good time.

As a result of their rise in popularity, the casino book niche has seen a lot of attention. Newbies to these games are always looking for new strategies to improve their skills, so guides on how to play them are flying off the shelves! An interesting thing to note is that nonfiction isn’t the only part of the niche seeing some action. Novels featuring a casino setting have also gained some notoriety, especially those featuring plenty of fast-paced action!

Health & Fitness

At this point, all of us have been bombarded with the message of how important it is to eat right and exercise. With the focus on health and wellbeing becoming more prevalent in all media by the day, it’s no surprise to see this particular niche gaining more traction. The first category that stands out here is cookbooks! Mainly aimed at promoting a healthy diet, these books are selling like hotcakes! La Mesa residents have even taken such a liking to an instant pot electric pressure cooking cookbook that it made it to the top of the most popular books in the area a couple of years ago!

The other category that’s been picking up steam is fitness and exercise. Establishing a good fitness routine isn’t the easiest thing, which is why these books are such a big help to many. They’re often full of detailed exercises and instructions on how to stay fit, helpful strategies on how to stay consistent in workouts, and even tips on how to balance exercise with a healthy diet.

Paranormal Romance

The fun thing about literature is that it’s always pushing boundaries. People love exploring new avenues, which is why this particular niche is such an interesting one. Most of us have been raised on at least a scary story or two. We’ve been told to fear the monsters that lurk in the shadows and to stay as far away from them as possible. Well, it seems that modern authors didn’t get that memo. Instead of the classic horror trope of the monster being an evil entity, the monster is now a misunderstood hero with a heart of gold.