By Diana Cavagnaro

Bustles on Wheels is a mobile alteration service for prospective brides. This unique bridal business was begun by Diana “Dee” Ramirez to help busy brides for their special day. The majority of brides need some alterations made to their purchased gowns and Diana comes to their house or office and pins the gown. Next she takes the garment home and completes the alterations. Usually she will do three or four fittings to the alterations leading up to the big day.

Ramirez worked at David’s Bridal for five years learning about the bridal industry. She received a Fashion Certificate at San Diego Continuing Education and then was accepted for an 8-week boot camp run by ACCION. This non-profit assists entrepreneurs in achieving financial success and this was a great experience for learning how to run a business.

This amazing woman is a survivor of a brain aneurism at 18 and uterine cancer in her thirties. She is a dynamo and hasn’t let anything stop her. The actual idea for this unique business came to her when she was preparing her own wedding. She wanted to meet with the DJ and thought in her hectic schedule that she would ask if he could come to her home. A light bulb went off and she realized having a service to help busy career woman was a service that most people would want and so “Bustles on Wheels” was conceived. Customers include military brides and she even traveled back to Rhode Island to work on gowns for brides.

Ramirez offers a special service to come to the wedding and steam the dresses right there. She also helps dress the bride if they want. One of the special services offered is the Booty Pop which offers a better fit to mermaid or drop waist dresses. Another special service is a patch that she embroiders. If either of the bride’s parents have passed away, Diana asks for a piece of their clothing and she embroiders on it something special such as a heart or the word Mom and then she puts this patch under the bustle. Diana said to one of her customers, “Your Mom has your back.”

I asked Ramirez how the pandemic has changed weddings. She said that brides and grooms are now having micro weddings and many are eloping. She also makes special masks for brides and grooms who need them.

Ramirez described herself as the Amazon of bridal alteration services for a busy woman. For more information visit www.BustlesonWheels.com.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.