Calendar: August 2018

Friday, August 3

‘Hairspray’

San Diego Musical Theatre presents Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray” from Aug. 3–Sept. 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, and quirky, plus-sized teenager Tracy Turnblad has one dream: to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When she gets put in detention with the African-American students in the school, they teach her some of their dance moves, and her new-found groove wins her a spot on Corny’s show. Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star and uses her newfound influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show. You’ll be tapping your feet to the beat as Tracy and friends’ triumph over high school bullies, racism and enemies everywhere of big girls with big hair. Tickets: $30–$70. Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. 444 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2LJ0ZkW

‘Barefoot in the Park’

The Old Globe’s 2018 Summer Season continues with “Barefoot in the Park” now running through Sept. 2. Director Jessica Stone returns to the Globe to extend its decades-long relationship with giant comic playwright Neil Simon with a fresh and hilarious new look at this iconic comedy. Tickets start at $30. 1363 Old Globe Way.

bit.ly/2hwUPFa

Tuesday, August 7

Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego presents “Grease” Party Night at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. Come early and enjoy specialty cocktails and food and get the chance to win some free screening tickets, as well as some “Grease” memorabilia. Free popcorn for everyone in fancy dress. Self-park in Grand Hyatt’s garage for four hours of complimentary parking with purchase of food or drink at Rooftop Cinema Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $17–$24. 1 Market Place.



bit.ly/2KjhDpE

Wednesday, August 8

Marbling and watercolor workshop

Joshua Moreno, a featured artist in “High-Key: Color in Southern California” will lead a watercolor and marbling workshop from 6–7:30 p.m. at the San Diego Art Institute in Balboa Park. Learn how to use his signature technique to create a series of multimedia paintings. $15 fee includes materials plus access to the exhibition and open studio with resident artist Flavia D’Urso. All experience levels are welcome. Limited space available. 1439 El Prado.

bit.ly/2LJ2UKg

Gaslamp History Talks

Today’s Gaslamp Quarter is a nationally registered historic district renown for welcoming visitors and locals to world class restaurants, conventions and nightlife. But it wasn’t always this way. Join the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation for its next History Talks. Michael Stepner, professor of Architecture and Urban Design, recounts the modern history of how the Gaslamp Quarter became the destination that it is today. He will discuss the vision, tools, resources and people that made the Gaslamp Quarter and explore the policy and approaches used. The lecture will take place at the San Diego Chinese Historical Foundation at 7 p.m. Free for members, $5 nonmembers. 328 J St.

Saturday, August 11

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station celebrates 13 years of bringing visual arts, music and interactive art-making for families to San Diego in beautiful Ingram Plaza at the Arts District at Liberty Station. A premier venue for the arts, museums, dining and entertainment, the beautiful outdoor setting is picturesque and easily accessible for both artists and attendees. This fine art festival is part of the ArtWalk San Diego brand known for bringing together all facets of the arts in San Diego while promoting the experience of owning original art. More than 200 visual artists will be on hand this year. Hours: Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.­–6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission, abundant parking. 2751 Dewey Road.



bit.ly/2KhRszP

Thursday, August 16

Job Fair

HireLive is holding a Career Fair at the DoubleTree San Diego Downtown to put candidates back to work in the San Diego Communities. Job opportunities include: Inside sales reps, outside sales reps, account executives, retail managers, account managers, insurance sales, customer service, technical sales, sales managers, pharmaceutical sales, telesales, sales trainer, merchandiser, mortgage brokers, financial planners, route sales, retail sales, retail management, human resources and much more. Bring 10–15 resumes. Dress business professional. Free event for job seekers. $5 flat rate parking fee. 1646 Front St.

Saturday, August 18

TwainFest

WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization committed to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature for a live audience announces the 9th Annual TwainFest in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. This event is produced by WRITE OUT LOUD and sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes in association with the Park. Festival favorites include local San Diego performers presenting 19th Century stories and poems throughout the park, Descendants of Early San Diego, literary games and activities, The Authors Salon, The Armory Band, Civil War Field Encampment, and a 19th Century Literary Costume contest. New this year is The TwainFest Cakewalk, Needle in a Haystack and Tom Sawyer’s Fence Painting. 4002 Wallace St. Free. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.



bit.ly/2vBSWiz

Thursday, August 23

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

“The Phantom of the Opera” is returning to the San Diego Civic Theatre as part of a brand new North American Tour. Hailed by critics as “bigger and better than ever before,” this production by Cameron Mackintosh features many exciting special effects, including the legendary chandelier, new scenic and lighting designs, staging and choreography. Fifty-two cast members and musicians will perform Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved story and thrilling score. Show runs through Sept. 2. Tickets start at $31. 1100 Third Ave.

bit.ly/2KiEimb

Saturday, August 25

San Diego Spirits Festival

The San Diego Spirits Festival is the major cocktails, culinary and culture extravaganza celebrated annual each summer on San Diego’s Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier Aug. 25–26. The goal of the festival is to advance the industry and all that in encompasses via market launches, industry advancement and exposure, product innovation and a good time filled with entertainment camaraderie. The two-day cocktail festival attracts thousands of people from all over the country and abroad. From novice enthusiast to the cocktail aficionado, the festival has something to please everyone’s palate. Now in its 10th year, the festival attracts high-profile members of the spirts and culinary trade, affluent consumers, and local bar and restaurants who are passionate about San Diego and the West Coast’s burgeoning cocktail and culinary scene. Tickets: Saturday: General pass, $65; Group General pass, $60; VIP, $100. Sunday: General pass, $55; Group General pass, $50; VIP, $85. Hours: Saturday, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, 2–5 p.m.



bit.ly/2zuKur1

Sunday, August 26

Sea Chantey Festival

The Maritime Museum of San Diego, with the San Diego Folk Heritage, presents Songs of the Sea – 26th annual Sea Chantey Fest. For centuries, sailors have honed their shipboard skills to the cadence of songs recounting the adventure, tragedy and romance of life at sea. These sea chanteys and the sailor’s life they describe come to life aboard the Star of India.



Music begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 4:40 p.m. with a finale. This event is free with the purchase of general admission tickets to the Maritime Museum of San Diego. Visitors will enjoy sea chanteys and traditional folk music performed by popular local artists. The Star of India sail crew will demonstrate various shipboard skills and visitors will have a chance to join in and raise the sails of the historic ship. Tickets: $8 to $18, 1492 North Harbor Drive.

Sdmaritime.org

Friday, August 31 – Monday, September 3

U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge

The U.S. San Sculpting Challenge, an annual Labor Day weekend tradition, celebrates seven years and continues to bring attendees and artists from all over the world to Downtown at the Broadway Pier and Pavilion. New this year, the festival will get “lit” literally. The festival will be open later and the sculptures will light the night and be decoratively lit from top to bottom. Twelve World Master Class Sculptors from the U.S. and artists from countries as far as Tasmania to Russia will compete to create a museum-worthy sand sculptures to correspond to the events theme: Celebrate! Active duty military, EMTs, fire and police receive free admission. Proceeds from the event support local charities.



Times: Aug. 31, 5–9 p.m.; Sept. 1, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sept. 2, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: $7 to $11. 1000 North Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2wCB6yR