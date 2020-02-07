Sunday, Feb. 9

Dancing in the Orange Groves

The Maritime Museum’s concert season featuring the Hausman Quartet opens with an evocative California adventure featuring a mix of music, pairing two Haydn masterpieces with works suggestive of our own time and place. Terry Riley’s “Good Medicine Dance” is the final segment of his epic “Salome Dances for Peace,” which updates the legend of Salome to today (or at least to 1987). Caroline Shaw’s “Valencia” is an ode to the common supermarket orange, but also in the composer’s words “a kind of celebration of awareness of the natural, unadorned food that is still available to us.” General admission is $30. 1492 N Harbor Drive. 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

‘Smacked: An Adventure in Healing”

Adventures by the Book is pleased to announce “Smacked: An Adventure in Healing” with international and New York Times business journalist Eilene Zimmerman on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at Growth 1031, 9540 Towne Centre Drive, Suite 150, San Diego CA 92121. The event is ticketed ($27 per person, includes book) and is open to the public.

Thursday, Feb. 13

The Tiny Made Mighty

A larger-than-life inflatable sea creature will be on display in Seaport Village: come visit the big blue octopus cyanea. This 12-foot-tall installation highlights the magnificent diversity of our oceans and draws attention to the risks climate change poses to endangered species while serving as an example of how everyone can make efforts to sustain the ecosystem.

Friday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

At Vistal

At the intersection of city skylines and the glistening water horizons, couples will enjoy gleaming views overlooking the bayfront as they savor a decadent four-course prix fixe menu by celebrated chef Amy DiBiase. $75 per person. Call 619-535-0485 for reservations.

At Saffron + Sage

The holistic health club in Little Italy is celebrating Valentine’s Day with two specials, offering special services to indulgent couples and to those who want a little self-love. They are offering couples massages ($300) as well as facials ($150).

At Carté Hotel

Little Italy’s Carte Hotel will be offering 20% off best available rates for Valentine’s Day, along with rose petal evening turndown service, a sunset Champagne toast for two at Above Ash Social and a fixed dinner for two at Watercolors, priced at $100 (excluding taxes and gratuities).

Saturday, Feb. 15

Monster Jam

The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to San Diego for a high-octane event featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Petco Park at 7 p.m. $15.

Sunday, Feb. 16

3-D Plankton Theater

Visitors are invited to put on plankton 3-D glasses and be wowed by an underwater world where the microscopic is magnified to three-dimensional glory — captured by Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientist Jules Jaffe. Each video is about 1-3 minutes long, and the series of short videos will be viewable on loop daily at Seaport Village. Feb. 16-21.

Climate Clash

The Climate Clash, a sea creature-costumed professional wrestling match, takes place live at Seaport Village at 2:30 p.m. Free to attend, the Climate Clash gives voice to the creatures and ecosystems threatened by climate change, pitting creatures against some of the things that are endangering them. Come watch the 660-pound giant Humboldt squid take on a school of local fish, or a “climate denier” versus a melting glacier. All matches will take place in the Lighthouse District, where a professional wrestling ring will be erected with plenty of seating for audiences.

Hope and Humor Comedy Tour

Comedian Kristina Kuzmin will be in San Diego at American Comedy Co. for her book/comedy tour after the release of her new book “Hold On, But Don’t Hold Still.” 5 p.m. at 818 Sixth Ave. Tickets are $35.

Alexandra Savior at Soda Bar

Alexandra Savior is in San Diego with her sophomore album, “The Archer.” Alexandra’s voice and lyrics are eerie and seductive, creating a melancholy, nostalgic soundscape. Backed by Western guitar riffs, swelling strings and atmospheric percussion, the album oozes noir moodiness while maintaining an elegant charm. $12. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Meet the Winemaker

Baja Wine + Food brings a unique opportunity to taste Valle de Guadalupe wines while learning about the wines directly from their makers, while enjoying the stunning San Diego skyline from IDEA1 Rooftop Lounge. The rooftop wine experience is accompanied with Baja cheeses and beautifully-styled charcuterie boards by Al ‘Freskō Experience. Photographer Josue Castro will provide artistic B&W portraits and live music will be performed by flamenco fusion extraordinaire David De Alva. A portion of the proceeds will support Vanguard Culture. 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $50.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The Big Easy Bites and Booze Tour

Can’t make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras this year? No problem, the Gaslamp Quarter is back to bring the NOLA vibes to the Gaslamp Quarter with yet another dazzling Fat Tuesday-inspired jubilee! The Big Easy Bites and Booze Tour is making its way back on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-5 p.m. to bring you the decadent revelry this holiday is all about. Grab your crew and get the full Mardi experience with an edible twist this year with this tantalizing self-guided tour filled with 20 delicious bites and 20 New Orleans-inspired sips. Tickets start at $25.

Commedia Italian Style

San Diego Italian Film Festival and Italian Cultural Center present a lecture on Pietro Germi, his comedies, and Italy in the 1960s. The lecture will be taught by Antonio Iannotta, Ph.D., artistic director of SDIFF and professor of Italian at USD. Given that Italy is celebrating Carnival at this time, we will offer special Carnevale Sweets (frappe and castagnole) by Marco Blasi Chef Catering. 2-3:30 p.m. at Lower Hall, Our Lady of the Rosary (1654 State St.). Tickets are $30.

Saturday, Feb. 29

An Artist @ the Table

Engage your senses with a beautiful four-course fine dining experience by Vanguard Culture’s culinary director, chef Daniella de la Puente and wine pairings from the Valle de Guadalupe presented by Baja Wine + Food, all while enjoying the scenic skyline views of IDEA1’s Rooftop Lounge, Downtown (899 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101.) Tickets range from $100-$175. Seating is very limited. 21-plus event only. 6-9 p.m.

Friday, March 6

‘Balanchine and More’

City Ballet of San Diego, along with The City Ballet Orchestra, will be performing at Spreckels Theatre on March 6-8. A pre-concert free lecture from Artistic Director Steven Wistrich will be held before each performance. Tickets are $32-$92. Purchase at cityballet.org or through Ticketmaster. 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. on Sunday.