Calendar: July 2018

Wednesday, July 4

Friday, July 6

IMAX ‘Great Barrier Reef’

The West Coast premiere of the IMAX film, “Great Barrier Reef,” is kicking off in the Fleet Science Center’s Heikoff Giant Dome Theater on Friday, July 6. The film is narrated by Australian actor Eric Bana and celebrates ecosystems and the “citizen science” movement. Times vary, July 6-26. The Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado.

bit.ly/IMAXGreatBarrierReef

Tuesday, July 10

Nat Talk: The New Nature Movement with Richard Louv

Journalist and author Richard Louv is presenting a talk about the importance of nature, arguing that the more technology we incorporate into our lives, the more nature we need to balance out the effects. The talk begins at 7p.m. but doors open at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments available in The Flying Squirrel Café prior to the event. After the talk, guests are invited to join Louv for a book signing in the San Diego Natural History Museum bookstore. 7 p.m., doors 5:30 p.m. The San Diego Natural History Museum, Balboa Park. 1788 El Prado.

bit.ly/NatTalkLouv

Wednesday, July 11

‘Fattitude’

Did you know that fat people are paid $1.25 less per hour than their thin counterparts? Did you know that one in three doctors associates fat bodies with hostility, dishonesty and poor hygiene? Directed by Lindsey Averill and Viridiana Lieberman, “Fattitude” is a film that looks at how fat people are shamed and ridiculed in our culture. Catch a screening as part of the Summer Film Series at ArcLight Cinemas held in partnership by Women in Entertainment and ArcLight Cinemas. $17.50. 7:30 p.m. Arclight Cinemas, La Jolla. 4425 La Jolla Village Drive.

bit.ly/fattitudesd

Thursday, July 12

Rum Runner Night

As a part of the new “Rum: Sailors, Pirates & Prohibition” exhibit at the Maritime Museum of San Diego and in partnership with Havana 1920, the museum is hosting a Rum Runner Night on the ferryboat Berkeley. On board, guests will have specialty rum cocktails and tips from Havana 1920 mixologist and GBOD Hospitality Group beverage director Ryan Andrews, listen to live music and eat authentic Cuban cuisine. Tickets include one specialty rum drink, appetizers, entertainment and general admission to all historic vessels at the museum. $30 per person, must be 21 and up. 5-8 p.m. The Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

sdmaritime.org

Friday, July 13

Rooftop Cinema Club: ‘Dirty Dancing’

The Rooftop Cinema Club, located outside on the terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, is showing “Dirty Dancing” under the stars. Tickets include four hours of complimentary parking with a purchase of food or drink (excluding popcorn and candy.) 18-plus. $17-$24 per person. Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place.

bit.ly/Rooftopdd

Saturday, July 14

Rooftop Cinema Club: ‘Moonlight’

The Rooftop Cinema Club, located outside on the terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, is showing “Moonlight” under the stars. Tickets include four hours of complimentary parking with a purchase of food or drink (excluding popcorn and candy.) 18-plus. $17-$24 per person. Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place.

bit.ly/Rooftopmoon

Thursday, July 19

Crowd Mentoring for Editors and Writers

The San Diego Professional Editors Network (SD/PEN) is holding a crowd mentoring program for editors and writers. As part of the informal meeting, there will be an open Q&A session for participants to ask a group of experienced editors and writers questions about topics such as marketing successes, productivity tips, social media activity, bid sites, professional development and online and offline resources. Refreshments will be served. 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the San Diego County Health Services Complex, 3851 Rosecrans St. Free for SD/PEN members and $10 for nonmembers. RSVP by July 18 to pr@sdpen.com.

bit.ly/SDPENnetwork

Sunday, July 22

Free Therapeutic & Recreational Day Cap for Children with Craniofacial Differences

San Diego nonprofit ConnectMed International is hosting Camp Cosmos, San Diego County’s first free Therapeutic & Recreational Day Camp for Children with Craniofacial Differences. The camp will be facilitated by child and family therapists, nurses and specialists who will host self-esteem-building activities and team-building activities. There will also be giant inflatables, archery courses, face painting and other carnival favorites. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Camp CaHiTo in Balboa Park. 3101 Balboa Drive.

connectmed.org.

Tuesday, July 24

San Diego Youth Symphony

The San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory is presenting its 14th annual International Youth Symphony performance on Tuesday, July 24 as a free concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. 6:30 p.m. Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park, 2125 Pan American Road East.

bit.ly/SpreckelsYouthSymphony

Wednesday, July 25

National Carousel Day

In celebration of National Carousel Day, the Balboa Park carousel is offering free rides all day plus face painting, music and food. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 1889 Zoo Place.

bit.ly/NatCarouselDay

Thursday, July 26

Rooftop Cinema Club: ‘Romeo & Juliet’

The Rooftop Cinema Club, located outside on the terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, is showing “Romeo & Juliet” starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio, under the stars. Tickets include four hours of complimentary parking with a purchase of food or drink (excluding popcorn and candy.) 18-plus. $17-$24 per person. Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place.

bit.ly/Rooftopromeo

Recurring Events

‘Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax’

From Monday, July 2 through Aug. 12, “Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax” will be playing at the Old Globe Theater. The Lorax tells the story about the dangers of overconsumption through vivid colors and an imaginative story line. Soft Truffula trees are found to be a good ingredient for a new garment and when demand sparks, the trees start to become extinct. That’s when The Lorax comes in to save the day. Children under 3 years old are not permitted. Ticket prices and showtimes vary. The Old Globe Theater, Balboa Park, 1363 Old Globe Way.

bit.ly/BalboaLorax

‘The Tempest’

The Old Globe 2018 Shakespeare Festival production of “The Tempest,” directed by Joe Downling, will be playing through July 22 at The Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. The play shares the story of Prospera, the Duchess of Milan (played by Kate Burton), who lives on a desert island after being exiled by her wicked brother. She lives with her daughter Miranda and when she tries to lure her enemies to the island to plot revenge, she must choose between Miranda’s happiness and her anger. Times vary. Tickets start at $30. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way.

bit.ly/OldGlobeTempest