Calendar: June 2018

Ongoing events

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill.

bit.ly/2DHRZrg.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town.

bit.ly/2KvuTYW.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/2FC4slg.

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, June 1

Nathan Gunn Flying Solo

See Nathan Gunn at San Diego Repertory Theatre to be thrilled with what is probably the best baritone voice singing today. “Flying Solo” is a singing biography of the South Bend, Indiana native. Gunn’s career has largely been in opera, but his voice moves easily from an ineffably sad aria from Benjamin Britten’s “Billy Budd” to Rodgers and Hammerstein favorites. Tickets are $20–$69. San Diego Repertory Theatre Lyceum Stage, 79 Horton Plaza, Downtown

sdrep.com

‘The Loneliest Girl in the World’

Diversionary Theatre presents the world premiere of “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” a ground-breaking new musical that charts the emergence of the gay rights movement on intimate turns. This musical follows the rise of Anita Bryant and her youngest, greatest fan who does not understand Bryant’s sudden stance against the gay community. Books and lyrics by Gordon Leary, music by Julia Meinwald and directed by Diversionary Theatre’s Artistic Director, Matt M. Marrow. Playing through June 24 at 4545 Park Blvd. #101.



bit.ly/2IpcwHt

‘Les Misérables’ – Now playing through June 3, Alain Boublil and Cluade-Michel Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning musical is returning to San Diego from its applauded Broadway return. Cameron Makintosh’s new production has left critics in awe with its new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the painting of Victor Hugo.

bit.ly/2k4oDfp

Saturday, June 2

Stepping Under the Sea Party

Stepping Under the Sea Party benefits Stepping Stone, an organization dedicated to helping individuals who want to be treated for alcohol and other drug problems. This event will have live entertainment, a cake walk, silent auction, food and a DJ. 6–10 p.m. University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave.

bit.ly/2ItDQBh

Closing Reception: Gloria Muriel’s ‘Beyond the Eyes’

Join Gloria Muriel as she demonstrates her technique in a live painting session on the closing weekend of her solo exhibition, “Beyond the Eyes.” Free. 1–4 p.m. at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave.



bit.ly/2kr2M1K.

Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego 5K

Join the Rock ‘n’ Roll experience and enter the 5K run. The course runs up and down Sixth Avenue between Pennsylvania and Hawthorne avenues, and includes Marston Loop and Balboa Drive in Balboa Park. Also, on June 3. 6:30–10 a.m. in Balboa Park; the start line is Sixth and Quince streets.



bit.ly/2H4yNWp.

Sunday, June 3

Uncork for a Cause

San Diego Padres pitcher Clayton Richard and his wife Ashley’s 2018 Uncork for a Cause charity event will raise awareness and funding for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. Clayton, his teammates and special guests will gather at The Omni San Diego Hotel from 7–10 p.m. for the release party of Clayton’s very own 215 Sonoma Reserve Red Wine, available only during this event. Admission includes food, beer and wine, plus a complimentary limited-edition of Clayton’s red wine, of which only one barrel was produced. The evening also features live and silent auctions including game used Padres gear, local and national sports items, wine lots from some of California’s elite producers, and travel opportunities to Napa, Sonoma and Italy. $175. Omni San Diego Hotel, 675 L St.



bit.ly/2IXmznC

Friday, June 7

LGBT Film Festival 2018

FilmOut San Diego kicks off with its Opening Night Film and Party featuring “Ideal Home,” followed by film shorts “Turn it Around” and “Femme.” Tickets $10–$50 There will also be an Opening Night Party at Sunset Temple, 3911 Kansas St. from 9:30 p.m.–midnight. The four-day festival features 17 films and shorts at $10 per showing. All access passes for the entire film festival is $150, which includes for entrance to all films, parties and events. Runs through June 10. Various times at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave.



bit.ly/2rOIClO

Saturday, June 9

2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts

During its two-day run (June 9–10) the 2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts will feature legendary composer and performer Jack Temchin (The Eagles), Riley Biederer, (winner of “best.cover.ever” and recent competitor from “The Voice”), guitarist Peter Sprague and many others. In addition to great musical entertainment, the festival will showcase stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 world renowned artists at the Downtown San Diego Waterfront Park. Tickets for the 2018 Festival of the Arts start at $14 with proceeds benefitting adaptive sports programs for San Diegans with disabilities. 1600 Pacific Highway. bit.ly/1n0IwDt

SuperHero Soiree

Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) will hold its 44th annual fundraising gala from 5:30–11 p.m. at the U.S. Grant Hotel. SuperHero Soiree will feature a cocktail reception, three-course meal with wine pairings, a silent and live auction, dancing, gaming, and live music from The Mighty Untouchables. Guests will also have the chance to interact with HGH clients. The gala will help support the more than 2,500 individuals with developmental disabilities that HGH supports annually. Tickets are priced at $250 per person and $2,500 for a table of 10. 326 Broadway.

bit.ly/2L1PXqb

Sunday, June 10

Authors Making House Calls

This event features 20 fabulous book club authors, including keynote speaker Jenna Blum, author of “Those Who Save Us” and her upcoming new book “The Lost Family.” San Diego resident Susan McBeth is launching Novel Network, the first-ever match.com-like service to connect book club and authors. McBeth kicks off her new venture with an all-day “Book Club Bingo Adventure” at the San Diego Central Library. There, readers can “speed-date” authors, attend engaging panes discussions and schedule book club visits. Novel Network boasts an impressive list of authors from Boston to Alaska, with the majority based in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Free event. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. San Diego Central Library, ninth floor Special Events Room. 330 Park Blvd.

Thursday, June 14

‘Pain on the Dancefloor’

Lake Davis — San Diego-based singer, actor, choreographer and playwright — performs his new solo show. $15–$25. $15 food/drink minimum per person. 8 p.m. at 3940 Fourth Ave., Second Floor.



bit.ly/2LqnD1R

Saturday, June 16

Taste of Gaslamp

Celebrating 24 years of the historic Gaslamp Quarter’s exquisite dining options, the Taste of Gaslamp, presented by Karl Strauss, returns for another delicious self-guided tasting tour from 1–4 p.m. This delectable day of dining not only celebrates the wide variety of well-established eateries, but also the longevity of the event that has made this culinary tour a true tradition in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. Taste of Gaslamp will be dishing out savory bites from 24 participating restaurants. Check in begins at 12:30 p.m. at Gaslamp Square, 538 L St. Pre-sale general admission: $35; pre-sale VIP admission: $65.



bit.ly/2kyEQK0

Tuesday, June 19

Nat Talks

Author and illustrator Katrina Van Grouw will speak about her work celebrating Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. In her new book, “Unnatural Selection,” which marks the 150th anniversary of Darwin’s great work on domesticated animals, Van Grouw explains why this analogy was more appropriate than even Darwin had realized. Artificial selection is, in fact, more than just an analogy for natural selection. It is the perfect example of evolution in action. Tickets: Members ($9), non-members ($12). 7 p.m. Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado.

bit.ly/2sk3IJR

Thursday, June 28

Summer Mixer

San Diego’s Affordable Housing Developers invites all to a warm evening of rooftop networking, drinks and music at its Inaugural Summer Mixer. Set atop Affirmed Housings 1050 B St. development Downtown, attendees have the exclusive opportunity to engage in intimate conversations with San Diego’s top Affordable Housing developers. Learn who’s building homes for the homeless, low-income, senior, and other disadvantaged populations in San Diego and why they are doing it. 2050 B Rooftop from 5–8 p.m. Members $35, non-members $60, Walk-ins $75.



conta.cc/2soej5M

Friday June 29

San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival

June 29 – July 1, the second annual Smooth Jazz Festival hosted by Eric Darius returns to the Embarcadero Marina Park North. This festival unites music lovers from around the world and combines the soothing sounds of smooth jazz from the top artists of the year, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere. General admission $65, with premium seating and VIP Packages available. 400 Kettner Blvd.

bit.ly/2sknogN

Sunday, July 1

Pride Collection

LGBT artist and philanthropist Jumper Maybach is set to unveil a timely and important new series of works celebrating PRIDE 2018. “The Pride Collection: INTROSPECTION” will be on exhibition and available for acquisition beginning July 1 at Meyer Fine Art in San Diego. The works in this series show Jumper’s love and support for the LGBT community in addition to those taking part in the #MeToo movement. Maybach is one of the most acclaimed LGBT fine artists of our generation. This exhibition will be open to the public through July 31. RSVPs suggested by calling 619-358-9512 or emailing meryerfineartinc@gmail.com.

bit.ly/2L5lYNT

Wednesday, July 4

America’s Birthday with Clint Black

San Diego Symphony’s annual summertime concert series hosted on the Embarcadero Marina Park South from June – September. Bayside Summer Nights kicks off on July 4 with one of the most successful singer/songwriters of modern country, Clink Black. This concert will be performed without intermission, so it can conclude by 9 p.m. for the Big Bay Boom fireworks display. Tickets are $31 to $104. 200 Marina Park Way.



bit.ly/2JjvOyD