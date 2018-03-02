Calendar: March 2018

Friday, March 2

Club Crawl San Diego

Join singles, tourists, locals and birthday groups as you are escorted to the best clubs in Downtown. Four clubs in one night. $25. 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m. next day. Analog Bar, 801 Fifth Ave. Gaslamp, Downtown. bit.ly/2CoNWEc

Friday Night Liberty

San Diego’s biggest monthly art walk. Meet working artists, enjoy dance, theatre, music performances and more. Free. 5–9 p.m. Dick Laub NTC Command Center, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station. bit.ly/2CoOs5d

From Gypsy to Belly Dancing to Flamenco

Every Friday night, Cafe Sevilla hosts this dinner show featuring an authentic three-course meal. $45. 7 p.m. Cafe Sevilla, 353 Fifth Ave. bit.ly/2FbNQ3N

Science Festival ‘Expo Day’

Expo Day is a free, one-day event of the San Diego Science Festival, featuring 130 exhibits with hands-on learning activities and experiments. All ages. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. bit.ly/2t0307v

Saturday, March 3

‘STOMP’

Returning to the Balboa Theatre stage for the first time in seven years, Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique. Starting at $60. 2 p.m. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2CpjJEP

The Super Run 5k

The Super Run is the country’s largest Superhero Run that supports local and national charities. All ages. $45. 8-11 a.m. Embarcadero Marina North, 400 Kettner Blvd., Downtown. bit.ly/2sXBebK

Seaport Village Spring Busker Festival

Professionals from across the country will perform their bizarre talents from sword swallowing to knife throwing to pogo stick tricks and juggling on unicycles. Free. 12–6 p.m. Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Dr. bit.ly/2F7PWlc

Finish Chelsea’s Run 5k

8th annual Finish Chelsea’s run, in honor of Chelsea King. The event will take place in Balboa Park, where Chelsea loved to visit and she practiced with the San Diego Youth Symphony. The event will feature a competitive 5K race and fun run/walk, family festival, children’s activities, team competition, entertainment and refreshments. 6:30–11 a.m. Sixth Avenue and Olive Street, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2F3O3qw

Sunday, March 4

Spill the Beans’ Bagels and Brews Pairing Event

Attendees will sample five unique bagel courses from Chef Andy Weiss to pair alongside pale ales, amber ales, IPAs and more. $20. 2–4 p.m. 555 Market St. bit.ly/2F77BJP

‘You are Here’ Student/Faculty Art Show

This exhibit celebrates the creative energy found within San Diego-area higher education art departments and shifts that energy off campus to the Central Public Library. On display through May 6. 330 Park Blvd., East Village. bit.ly/2FaRZFe

To be Wed, A Bridal Marketplace

Looking for a unique wedding space? Check out San Diego’s newest wedding venue, the Sandbox. This event features food and drinks from all wedding menus from We Cater San Diego. Sample food, get instant wedding quotes from reputable vendors and book them for your special day. We Cater San Diego is offering a special event promotion, $500 off your wedding catering package. Meet the vendors and plan your special day at Sandbox, 325 15th St. from 2–6 p.m. bit.ly/2F1CnVb.

Monday, March 5

Music and Wine Pairing

See original musicians in a stripped down acoustic fashion paired with the best wines. An intimate, unique evening of wine, music and community. $25. 21-and-up. Vino Carta, 2161 India St., Mission Hills. bit.ly/2FbzPmI

Relish Speed Dating

Singles event. If you’re tired of online dating, this event is a fresh alternative. $29. Ages 25–39. 7–9 p.m. Upper East Bar, 616 J St. #101, East Village. bit.ly/2F7HylB

Swing Dance Under the Dome

Enjoy a beautiful evening at the San Diego Library where you can enjoy a beginner-friendly swing dance lesson and then some social dancing, to great music with a view. Free. 6:30–8 p.m. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., East Village. bit.ly/2F7RDz4

Tuesday, March 6

Cruise Ship Job Fair: Norwegian Cruise Line career fair. Free. Two sessions: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. San Diego Marriott, 660 K St., Gaslamp Quarter. Apply bit.ly/2F7HSRA

Wednesday, March 7

Candidate Forum — the District Attorney Race

Come hear from two candidates vying for one of the most powerful roles in our local criminal justice system, Genevieve Jones-Wright and Summer Stephan. Free. 6–8 p.m. The Jacobs Center, 404 Euclid Ave., Rolando. bit.ly/2t2vu03

Thursday, March 8

East Village Association Parking/Transit Committee Meeting

San Diego Central Library, Room 563 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

‘Shutout! The Battle American Women Wage to Play Baseball’

The San Diego premiere of a new film by filmmaker Jon Leonoudakis. The feature-length documentary chronicles more than a century of gender discrimination infecting the national pastime; profiles the women who have succeeded in spite of it; and considers the path forward to make baseball more available to women. Fox 5 Sports anchor Tabitha Lipkin will join the filmmaker for Q&A. 1–4 p.m. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., East Village.

Panel discussion at SDMOA

“Approaches to Conversation: Works of Art from India” — This panel discussion will explore the message that conservators use to preserve works of art, with special focus on the materials, techniques, and challenges related to conservation of works of art from India. The conversation features prominent professionals working in India as well as those with expertise treating the collections of Indian art that reside outside the subcontinent. Free. 10 a.m. San Diego Museum of Art, Museum Boardroom, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2FEY4aL

Sunday, March 11

San Diego Half Marathon

Founded in 2012, the San Diego Half Marathon is a premier race that celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of San Diego while raising money to help its communities. All net proceeds are donated to community service projects and local charitable causes. San Diego Half Marathon & 5K includes five miles of waterfront, four historic communities, three beautiful parks, two miles downhill through Downtown and an epic finish inside Petco Park. bit.ly/23ZQUEo

Tuesday, March 13

Lions Club 95th anniversary celebration: The event includes food from Mexican restaurant Las Hadas, live music from steel drummer Patrick Burke, games and raffles. Attendees are encouraged to bring along ideas for helping individuals in the Downtown region, as well as business cards to enter in the opportunity drawing. Free. 21 and up. 4–7 p.m. Lions Manor, Sheffield Room, 310 Market St., Gaslamp Quarter. Must RSVP at bit.ly/2sZv0rB or call 619-239-7264.

Friday, March 14

Salsa Under the Stars

Dance the night away with Manny Cepeda and his orchestra in our beautiful outdoor courtyard. No partner or experience necessary for this free event. 6–9 p.m. The Headquarters Seaport, 789 W. Harbor Dr., Marina District, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2CqnCtu.

Saturday, March 17

Contemporary Cuban Cuisine

Culinary Historians of San Diego will present “Contemporary Cuban Cuisine: Global Hybrid, World-Class Quality,” featuring Richard Feinberg. Professor Feinberg will speak on the ways Cuban cuisine has been influenced by the dishes of Spain, France, Africa, and China, as well as the broader Caribbean Basin. Free and open to the public. 10:30 a.m. Neil Morgan Auditorium, Downtown Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., East Village. Visit bit.ly/2CqyaIT

Monday, March 19

27th Annual San Diego Music Awards

House of Blues presents the best of San Diego’s music scene honoring its 2018 winners. Awards will be presented for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Live Performer, and the best of all musical genres. It also includes a Lifetime Achievement Award. Performances by P.O.D., Trouble in the Wind, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Berkley Hart, Whitney Shay and Parker Meridian. 6 p.m. House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave. bit.ly/1k7cJIg

Saturday, March 24

March for Our Lives San Diego

The San Diego community has heard the call from our kids, the survivors of the school shooting in Florida, who are calling for a March on Washington and across the country to demand action on gun control. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero North. bit.ly/2HSUUkt

Tuesday, March 27

Museum concert — Art of Élan: Lessons in Fragility

The gallery concert begins outside the San Diego Museum of Art with a special musical prelude linked to the outdoor sculpture The Watchers by Lynn Russell Chadwick, part of the museum’s public sculpture exhibition, Art of the Open Air. This concert will include works by today’s most compelling composers, such as Matt Aucoin, John Luther Adams and others. 7 p.m. bit.ly/2F2OD3Q.

Wednesday, March 28

Film Screening

Special screening of “The Homeless Chorus Speaks,” a documentary about The Voices of Our City Choir, produced by Susan Polis Schultz acclaimed documentarian and poet. Q&A with Steph Johnson, 8 p.m. Free. 6:45–8:45 p.m. San Diego Public Library, Neil Morgan Auditorium, 567 S. 28th St., Sherman Heights. bit.ly/2sYsMZH

Wine and Canvas: Hawaiian Tropics

Enjoy a fun evening at Hotel Indigo’s Table 509 in East Village. Admission includes everything needed to recreate the featured painting including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instructions from a local artist, and a 16-inch by 20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Tonight’s painting “Starry Mission Bay.” 6–9 p.m. Hotel Indigo Table 509,, 509 Ninth Ave., East Village. bit.ly/1k7cJIg

Friday, March 30

Padres Opening Day Weekend Block Party

Swing into the 2018 baseball season with the 8th annual East Village Opening Day Block Party on March 30 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 31 at noon. Root for San Diego as the Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers. This is free, family community event and has become a San Diego tradition where locals and visitors show off their team spirit at Petco Park while exploring East Village. Games, live entertainment from local bands and DJs, baseball themed beverages and lots of great food. 2 p.m. J Street, adjacent Petco Park. bit.ly/2t1EGlF

Saturday, March 31

Padres Opening Day Weekend Block Party

Swing into the 2018 baseball season with the 8th annual East Village Opening Day Block Party as the San Diego Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers. This is free, family community event and has become a San Diego tradition where locals and visitors show off their team spirit at Petco Park while exploring East Village. Games, live entertainment from local bands and DJs, baseball themed beverages and lots of great food. Noon. J Street, adjacent Petco Park. bit.ly/2t1EGlF