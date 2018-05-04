Calendar: May 2018

May

Port of San Diego Maritime Month

May is Maritime Month at the Port of San Diego. To celebrate, the Port is offering free public boat and bus tours of San Diego Bay and its Working Waterfront. The bus tours will take place on Thursday, May 17 and Thursday, May 24. The tours will begin at 10 a.m. at Pepper Park, 3299 Tidelands Ave., National City. Guests will have a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the National City Marine Terminal where Port tenant Pasha Automotive Services imports and processes approximately 450,000 vehicles annually. The tour will then proceed north on Harbor Drive, past Naval Base San Diego, General Dynamics/NASSCO, BAE San Diego Ship Repair and Continental Maritime. It will then enter the Port’s 10th Avenue Marine Terminal, where guests will see the various cargos that arrive at that terminal. As the bus is traveling, Port staff will explain the various areas and discuss the economic impact that the maritime industry has on the San Diego region. The tour will take approximately two hours. Free parking is available in Pepper Park’s parking lot.



The boat tours will take place on Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20. There are two tours on each day, one departing at 10:45 a.m. and one at 1:15 p.m. Participants will board the Inspiration Hornblower at Pier 1, Hornblower Landing, 1800 North Harbor Drive at the foot of Grape Street. The vessel tours will provide a waterside view of the Port’s cruise terminals, cargo terminals, Naval Base San Diego and shipbuilding and repair yards. The vessel tours take approximately two hours.

bit.ly/2w7uYQc

Museum of Man

For over a decade, millions of people from all over the world have been anonymously sharing their secrets with Frank Warren, founder of PostSecret. Secrets are the currency of intimacy and you are invited to explore the secrets of San Diegans. This exhibition is showing through 2020, Monday Thursday 10 a.m. _ 5 p.m., Friday Sunday 10 a.m. 7 p.m. 1350 El Prado, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/2I6vMcJ

Saturday May 5

Cinco de Mayo

San Diego Tacos & Tequila Festival



Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a craft beer, tequila, taco and music festival taking over NTC Park in Liberty Station. Local breweries will serve unlimited samples of more than 100 craft beers. Complimentary tequila samples from eight featured tequila brands and 15 of the top restaurants in San Diego serve up signature tacos priced between $3 to $5. Two stages with DJs and live music from the Red Not Chili Peppers, Los Chido and headliner Vokab Company. 2455 Cusing Road.

bit.ly/2JHm0uM

Children’s Charity Gala



Hundreds of supporters will gather at Father Joe’s Villages’ Children’s Charity Gala to dine, dance and honor community leaders who have gone above and beyond to serve those experiencing homelessness. Proceeds will benefit Father Joe’s Villages’ therapeutic childcare program. 5–10 p.m. at The U.S. Grant Hotel, 326 Broadway.

bit.ly/2GpWclA

Tuesday May 8

Casino Night

Hosted by the San Diego Downtown Lions Club, come down to the Lions Den and try your luck at roulette and blackjack, enter the opportunity drawing for the annual “Wall of Wind,” or simple enjoy a wonderful dinner and great camaraderie. 6–9 p.m. at 310 Market St.

bit.ly/2KtkDAZ

Teen leaders hosts activism conference



Drawing inspiration from the waves of student-led activism and protests across the nation, Jewish Family Service of San Diego is hosting a free event to encourage local youth to take action through lobbying and advocacy. “Your Voice: Activism Conference for Teens who want to Change the World” will take place from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Farmer and the Seahorse in La Jolla. Keynote speakers include Rep. Susan Davis and City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry. 10996 Torreyana Road.

bit.ly/2w2Xgep

Saturday May 11

Mama’s Day

Mama’s Kitchen’s 27th annual Mama’s Day returns at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine where more than 50 restaurants will offer distinctive tastes for more than 600 attendees. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Tickets: $150 (general) $250 (VIP). Proceeds from the event will help raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen to deliver three, hot, nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses. 3777 La Jolla Village Drive.

bit.ly/2FBeZJK

‘ZINES’ to be seen

The first exhibition to explore the confluence of visual art and the written word in mid-century San Diego opens at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park on May 11 with a private, invite-only preview from. 5–6 p.m., followed by a public reception from 6–8 p.m. Gaps in the Record: Vanguard Print Culture in San Diego documents the convergence of literary and visual art practices, and independent publishing activity. The exhibition includes printed matter and visual art produced by a small group of San Diego painters who were also writers. 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/2JIjBzT

Saturday May 12

Paella Wine & Beer Festival



Return to the waterfront Embarcadero Marina Park South from 1–6 p.m. for a day centered around Spain’s most famous dish paired with amazing tapas, wine, local craft beer, sangria and cocktails. More than 60 paella teams will compete to see who makes the best in the Cali-Baja region, with local and international chefs servicing samples of more than 130 paella concoctions and tapas, including vegan and vegetarian options. This event will also take on the challenge of obtaining the U.S. record of the largest paella ever made. N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HFCTtk

Art Glass Guild Annual Spring Show and Sale



The Art Glass Guild will host its 2018 Spring Patio Show and Sale. View art glass created by local artists in San Diego’s Historic Spanish Village in Balboa Park. The event will also be held on Sunday, May 13. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at 1770 Village Place, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/2wc9Ecr

Sunday May 13

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch



From complimentary mimosas and bloody marys to a juice bar, made-to-order omelets, fresh seafood, eggs Benedict, mini doughnuts, an ice cream station and more, guests can choose from a selection of classic brunch favorites at The Westgate Hotel. $89 for adults, $35 children ages 4–12. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at 1055 Second Ave.

bit.ly/2rg7NgL

Thursday May 17

Bike to Work Day



Thousands of commuters countywide will ditch the car and ride two wheels on Bike to Work Day.

Culinary Event for Literacy

San Diego Council on Literacy’s ninth annual Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy will elevate taste buds with savory and sweet bites from more than 20 of San Diego’s finest chefs at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park. 6–8:30 p.m. at 2001 Pan American Plaza.

bit.ly/2KvS6e2

Saturday May 19

Pirates invade San Diego Embarcadero



Maritime Museum of San Diego to hose a two-day Pirates Days celebration May 19–20 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. for children and adults. Costume contests, cannon firings, weapon demonstrations, sword fights, live parrots, a mermaid grotto and a scavenger hunt are all included in the event. $18 adults, $8 children, and free for children 2 and under. 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2nWKKZK

Monday May 28

Memorial Day

Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony



Center for National Policy, led by the San Diego Chapter of Truman National Security Project, along with elected officials, community leaders, veterans and gold star families, will honor the people who died while serving the armed forces by laying at least 40,000 roses on graves at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Memorial Day. 5:30 a.m. at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Way. To volunteer, visit or donate:

bit.ly/2FxthLr