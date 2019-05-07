Friday, May 3

‘Seussical’

Through May 12

San Diego Junior Theatre presents a musical where The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small. Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Casa Del Prado Theatre, Balboa Park. Tickets range $14-$16, available at juniortheatre.com.

Saturday, May 4

Father Joe’s Villages’ 35th Annual Gala

Black-tie affair to raise funds for children experiencing homelessness. At the 2019 Children’s Charity Gala: Reach for the Stars, more than 400 people will gather at the U.S. Grant Hotel on Broadway for an evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing to the tunes of local band Atomic Groove. At the event, three local heroes will accept awards for their commitment to helping San Diegans experiencing poverty and homelessness reach new heights. Tickets start at $350. 5:30-10 p.m.

Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day is an event that encourages longtime fans and curious newcomers to visit their local mom-and-pop-style comic shops. A huge selection of free comic books from many publishers will be offered to store visitors throughout the day. The primary goal is to support local businesses, but a secondary goal is to encourage literacy among children, as the vast majority of free comics are kid-friendly. Now or Never Comics, 1055 F St. Call 619-892-7310 for store hours and more information.

Bucket List Broadway



Bucket List Broadway is a two-day workshop for adults 18 and up. It is run by local musical theater professionals and allows you to explore your inner performer. There are no auditions or experience required. All you need is a willingness to learn, sing and dance, and have fun. This workshop is for all skills levels and your experience will be personalized to your skill set, your goals and your comfort level. Saturday, May 4, from 1-5:30 p.m. at Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave. Sunday, May 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 10th Ave.

Sunday, May 5

Cinco de May brunch



El Chingon, GBOD Hospitality Group’s “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant located at 560 Fifth Ave. in the Gaslamp Quarter, will host a party in honor of the Battle of Puebla with signature brunch drinks and dishes on Cinco de Mayo. In celebration of the holiday, El Chingon will offer a featured brunch menu. More information about El Chingon and the complete menu is available at www.ElChingon.com.

Thursday, May 9

Career Fair

Job seekers are encouraged to bring up to 15 resumes and dress business professional for this free event. Job opportunities include inside sales reps, outside sales reps, account executives, retail managers, account managers, insurance sales, customer service, technical sales, sales managers, pharmaceutical sales, telesales, sales trainer, merchandiser, mortgage brokers, financial planner, route sales, retail sales, retail management, human resources and more. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at DoubleTree San Diego Downtown, 1646 Front St.

Friday, May 10

Mama’s Day 2019

Join culinary host, Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, for an elegant evening filled with extraordinary cuisine from 50 of San Diego’s top chefs and restaurants. The fest of the San Diego food scene comes together to help improve the lives of our neighbors who are vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer, or other critical illnesses.

Tickets start at $150. The Hyatt Regency La Jolla. 6:30 p.m.

Gator by the Bay

The largest, most authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou will return to San Diego’s Spanish Landing Park for its 18th incarnation this May 10-13. Gator by the Bay offers attendees four days of live music with more than 100 musical acts on seven stages, as well as a delicious array of Southern cuisine — including 10,000 pounds of fresh crawfish trucked all the way from Opelousas, Louisiana. For more information, visit gatorbythebay.com.

Saturday, May 11

Sunrise Saturday: Community Work Out

Every Saturday start your weekend off right by sweating with your neighbors. The workout is led by CPT Josh Honore. The free group work out includes bootcamp, circuit training, cardio and high-intensity interval training. Meet at the Convention Center stairs at 7 a.m.

USA Lifestyle Show

The free USA Lifestyle Show will be the world’s premier trade event dedicated to lifestyle products includes fashion, beauty, home, real estate, health and wellness, food, travel, luxury and gadgets. This event’s focuses on thousands of retailers, designers and manufacturers from the world over. USA Lifestyle Show will be the top breeding ground for emerging brands seeking retail and wholesale customers. May 11-12 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Convention Center.



Chicano Federation 50th Annual Ball

In 2019, the Chicano Federation will celebrate its 50th anniversary of being an established and well-respected organization providing comprehensive, neighborhood-based services to a large and diverse population. To celebrate this monumental milestone, in lieu of an annual luncheon, The Chicano Federation will kick things up a notch with a lavish extravaganza at the U.S. Grant Hotel. 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Fashion Show

Join Bad Madge & Co. in celebrating Mother’s Day! Treat mom to a fantastic brunch and unique fashion show! On Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, we will host a Mother’s Day Brunch & Fashion Show featuring handmade designs from Jennafer Grace and vintage fashions from Bad Madge. Bottomless mimosas and catered brunch from Kathleen Wise of Rustic As Cluck. Tea-room modeling, kimono tying demonstrations and fashion tips and tricks will all be featured during the show. Tanya McAnear of Bad Madge & Co. will give fashion history stories that will entertain and educate you while you enjoy informal tea-room modeling featuring models of all sizes and ages. Jennafer Grace’s handmades are created right here in San Diego. See her signature kimonos, turbans, head bands and more! Showcasing vintage and new fashions, accessories, and handbags from Bad Madge. Ivy Street Coworking at 2985 Ivy St. $55 per person.

Mother’s Day Wreath Workshop



Stemtations and Eppig Brewing are teaming up again to host a special Mother’s Day wreath workshop on Saturday, May 11, from 1-3 p.m., at their biergarten in Point Loma. Come enjoy the view while creating a beautiful 11-inch succulent circle wreath with cuttings from Daniel’s Specialty Nursery, and a pint of Eppig’s brew! Attendees will receive $1 off additional pints while workshop is in session. 2817 Dickens St.

Monday, May 13

National Hummus Day

Mezé Greek Fusion, GBOD Hospitality Group’s Greek restaurant located at 345 Sixth Ave., will celebrate National Hummus Day with the introduction of a new hummus flavor and an opportunity to sample each of the restaurant’s varieties of the classic Greek appetizer on Monday, May 13. Mezé Greek Fusion will also offer a specialty hummus bar, where guests may sample a variety of hummus and dip offerings, including: baba ghanoush, grilled eggplant, tahini, garlic and lemon juice; cilantro jalapeño hummus, made with garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, cilantro and hummus; among others. The hummus bar, priced at $15, will be available exclusively for the holiday. Reservations may be made by calling 619-550-1600 or on the website at www.GaslampMeze.com .

Wednesday, May 15

Catch & Cocktails

Join Storyhouse Spirits, San Diego’s newest distillery, and Catalina Offshore Products, one of the region’s premier seafood purveyors, for Catch & Cocktails, a four-course dinner-and-spirits pairing at Storyhouse Spirits. Executive chef Nick Paulerio and distiller Matt Kidd from Storyhouse Spirits have carefully paired each dish with select drinks. Fishmonger Tommy Gomes of Catalina Offshore will perform a live demonstration and share his sustainable seafood insights and tales of life on the sea. Tickets are $65 per person, taxes and gratuity are included. The optional spirits pairing is an additional $25 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, please email cheers@storyhousespirits.com. Storyhouse Spirits, 1220 J St. 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

24th annual Golden Awards

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association invites you to the ’70s-themed Goldens, showcasing the best and worst in local public policy. A night of entertainment followed by awarding the Golden Watchdogs and Golden Fleeces.

Tickets for non-members are $250. Reception from 5-7 p.m.; dinner and program 7-9 p.m. Hilton Bayfront Hotel. www.sdcta.org/goldens.

Bike to Work Day

The 29th annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day, celebrated throughout the San Diego region, will fall on Thursday, May 16, from 6-9 a.m. The regional event has been hosted by SANDAG for decades to promote commuting to work by bike as a fun, environmentally friendly, and cost-saving alternative to driving. There will be 100 pit-stop locations throughout San Diego County where bike riders can pick up a free Bike to Work Day T-shirt (sponsored by JUMP by Uber), grab refreshments and snacks, and get cheered on by pit-stop volunteers from health care organizations, local businesses, municipalities, government agencies, colleges and schools, bike companies, and event sponsors. To register, visit the SANDAG iCommute website.

Saturday, May 18

SoCal Taco Fest

The San Diego Taco Fest is the premier taco festival featuring live music, beer, and of course, tons of delicious tacos. Twenty-five restaurants will be featured at the event, which also includes lucha libre wrestling, a “guac off,” and chihuahua races and a pageant. Visit socaltacofest.com for more. General admission is $25. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway.

Thursday, May 23

An Evening of Comedy with Sampson McCormick

Award-winning black LGBTQ comedian and writer, Sampson McCormick is returning to San Diego at Martinis Above Fourth on May 23 at 8 p.m. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.). The award-winning entertainer performs, with an emphasis on diversity, sharing the experiences of black LGBTQ people and bringing people together with humor.

Wednesday, May 29

Prohibition 10th Anniversary

Celebrated cocktail bar, Prohibition, will toast its 10-year anniversary with craft cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment on Wednesday, May 29. Hidden in the Gaslamp Quarter at 548 Fifth Ave., the underground speakeasy will get the party started at 8 p.m. with The Lafayette Blues Jam. To commemorate the anniversary, GBOD Hospitality Group beverage director and Prohibition lead bartender Ryan Andrews will introduce new cocktails and bring back a Prohibition favorite.

Thursday, June 6

True Blue Luncheon

The San Diego Police Foundation proudly introduces True Blue, a one-of-a-kind experience featuring San Diego Police Department officers and their real-life stories. From harrowing to heroic, it’s time to buckle up as True Blue takes you into the heat of action in the fight against crime. Rated PG, for pulse-raising guaranteed! 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive. 619-232-2130 x 111.

Tuesday, June 11

Cancer Prevention Class

Learn how you can reduce your risk for cancer at this free event hosted by Sharp HealthCare and the city of San Diego. 3:30 p.m. at San Diego Central Library, Mary Hollis Clark Room.