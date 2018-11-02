Ongoing events

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park.

Visit bit.ly/ThursMarket

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California certified organic produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill.

Visit bit.ly/GHMarket.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town.

Visit bit.ly/OTMarket.

Friday, Nov. 2

San Diego Beer Week – San Diego is now regarded for its award-winning brewing community and has rightfully earned the nickname, Capital of Craft. This year, the San Diego Brewers Guild will bring back its 10-day celebration of all things craft beer from Nov. 2-11, with a whole host of events including the 2018 Guild Fest on Nov. 3 at the Embarcadero Marina Park South, and The Beer Garden closing pairing festival on Nov. 11 at the Lodge at Torrey Pines. Ticket prices vary per event.

sdbeer.com

‘It’s Electric’ – The newest addition to the Fleet Science Center’s permanent collection that brings the science and history of electricity to life through interactive activities. Fundamental principles such as magnetic fields, electric charges and battery technology are explored. This exhibit offers hands-on learning for the whole family with 16 interactive stations in both English and Spanish. This exhibit is funded by The Kiwanis Club of San Diego and the San Diego Kiwanis Club Foundation. $18.95-$26.95 for daily entrance. 1875 El Prado.

bit.ly/2yuMNXU

World premiere of ‘Brazos de niebla’ – On Nov. 2 and 4, the San Diego Symphony will host the world premiere of a unique commissioned work – “Brazos de niebla” – that brings together Mexican composer Javier Alvarez and genre-crossing United States poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera. Alvarez’s piece – that is set to an original poem by Herrera (a San Diego native) – depicts the thoughts and feelings of a young immigrant child lost in the circumstances surrounding him. This work, commissioned by the San Diego Symphony, will provide a snapshot of today’s climate, start conversation and connect people through a moving musical narrative. Copley Symphony Hall. 8 p.m. $31-$80. 750 B St.

bit.ly/2q9uEdH

Saturday, Nov. 3

The Grinch – San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Old Globe Theatre for its 21st year with the wonderful, whimsical production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Family-favorite songs feature “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze.” Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre’s Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage is transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash. Runs through Dec. 29. $24-$79. 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/2Jc60C7

Noche de Gala – Corazon de Vida’s Annual Noche de Gala tackles the issue of neglect and abandonment for hundreds of Baja’s orphans. We support feeding, clothing, sheltering and educating children in more than 10 orphanages and we need your help! Corazon de Vida Foundation (CDV) is celebrating 24 years of saving lives from the heart during our annual Noche de Gala 2018 event to be held at the Bay Front Coronado Island Marriott Hotel in San Diego.

Since 1994, the CDV has garnered national and local attention because of its simple mission: to raise contributions in the form of money, materials and volunteer work to support and empower the children of Baja. CDV funds orphanages that serve hundreds of children in the northern part of Baja. CDV’s higher education program boasts over 40 students in local universities and trade schools. 5:30 p.m. $125. 2000 Second St., Coronado.

bit.ly/2PQVy5m

Punches from the heart – Punch Bowl Social, San Diego’s newest restaurant, bar and entertainment destination, will throw a knockout, gigantic party benefiting the ABC Youth Foundation. The nonprofit organization, created by World Boxing Champion Archie Moore, supports San Diego’s inner-city youth. Join San Diego’s Chief of Police David Nisleit, Billy Moore (Archie’s son) and members of the SDPD. Promising to be the “heavyweight” party of the year, the event will make a visual statement for San Diego’s inner-city youth, as the community hits a heavy punching bag for 60 seconds, dedicating their blows to the “1,000,000 Punches from the Heart” campaign.

The campaign’s mission – to “punch out” racism, gang violence and police mistrust – creates awareness and supports inner-city youth with after-school boxing, in-house educational tutoring and a “Bridge the Gap” school break program that teaches youth to take on life with courage and dignity instead of fear or cowardice. Ticket proceeds benefit the ABC Youth Foundation, and includes chef-select appetizer buffet items, two drink tickets and free games. $20. 2-6 p.m. 1485 E St.

bit.ly/2yFf7av



Thursday, Nov. 8

Law Enforcement Hiring Expos – Considering a job in law enforcement as an officer or support staff? Join The California Law Enforcement Hiring Expos, the largest law enforcement hiring event in the area. For questions contact info@relianthiring.com or call 800-572-9041. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Handlery Hotel San Diego, 950 Hotel Circle North. Free.

bit.ly/2AoQRKN

Saturday, Nov. 10

Veterans Day celebration for all – Join the USS Midway Museum for a fun-filled day celebrating service men and women on Veterans Day! The lineup of events for the day is annually kicked off by a Veterans Day Parade along Harbor Drive, featuring live music, community groups, schools, and patriotic groups. Following this, the fun continues onboard the flight deck with the NBC7 & Telemundo 20 Salute to Service Festival. Stick around for live entertainment, a kid’s zone, giveaways and more. Don’t forget to stop by the blood drive on Navy Pier benefiting the San Diego Blood Bank. Free admission for military, veterans and family on Nov. 10-11.

bit.ly/2S9kLcZ

Sunday, Nov. 11

Free cruise for veterans – Hornblower Cruises & Events honors the U.S. military and invites all veterans and active duty military to explore San Diego Bay for the one or two-hour harbor cruise. Hornblower’s harbor cruise is free for all veterans and active duty military (must provide military ID, Veterans Card or a DD214 ID to redeem at the ticket booth location). Regular price for the one-hour tour is $27 per adult; $13.50 per child (4-12) and $32 per adult; $16 per child for the two-hour tour. Prices are not inclusive of tax, service charge, and landing fee. Discounts available for seniors. Boarding times: 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:15 p.m. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets at 619-686-8715 or online. 970 Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2RarwKk



‘Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas’ – The Old Globe will expand San Diego’s celebration of the holidays with a world premiere American musical about family, faith, and the magic of Christmas. The Globe is delighted to announce, “Looking for Christmas,” the new Clint Black Christmas musical, inspired by the country music legend’s 1995 chart-topping holiday album. With music and lyrics by Clint Black, book by James D. Sasser with Black, based on an idea by Sasser and Black, music supervision and music direction by Matt Hinkley, and directed by Kent Nicholson, “Looking for Christmas” will run Nov. 11 – Dec. 16, 2018 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Previews run Nov. 11–19. Opening night is Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 8:00 p.m.



Amid the commotion of the holidays, Staff Sergeant Mike Randolf returns from Afghanistan and home to his family. But before Mike can open his heart to the joy and spirit of the season, he must make peace with the past and let go of the ghosts of the battlefield. This heartwarming musical is sure to become an enduring holiday classic. $39 – $84. 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/2NXVwHf

Walk for breast cancer – Determined to find a cure for breast cancer with every step while radiating hope, Susan G. Komen Atlanta 3-Day participants will walk 60 miles next month, Nov. 16-18. The Komen 3-Day is a three-day, 60-mile walk for those who want to end breast cancer forever. These amazing men and women raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day, all while educating tens of thousands of people about breast health with every step.



Since 2005, the San Diego 3-Day has raised more than $120 million in the fight to end breast cancer. Open ceremony, 7 a.m. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. Closing ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Water Front Park, Civic Green #1, 1600 Pacific Hwy. (Corner of Ash Street and Harbor Drive)

bit.ly/2JfdtAb

San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival – The 15th Annual San Diego Ba Wine + Food Festival introduces a selection of hands on classes and culinary experiences led by some of the country’s top authors, experts and chefs, including celebrity authors Laura Werlin and Michael Ruhlman. Pate + Charcuterie at Born and Raised, Michael Ruhlman joins this year’s festival to guide you through the craft of pate and charcuterie featuring Groth Vineyards & Winery amid a backdrop of the Born & Raised rooftop. 12-2 p.m. 1909 India St. $95.

bit.ly/2NUGkut



Celebrity author and national cheese ambassador Laura Werlin joins Gina Freize, founder and owner of Venissimo Cheese, for a trip down California’s Cheese Trail at the Studio Kitchen by Specialty Produce.

Taste a variety of artisanal cheeses accompanied by Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs from Cuvaison Winery. 1929 Hankcock St. $50. bit.ly/2PRgXeE

Saturday, Nov. 24

Small Business Saturday – Each year, small business band together to promote the importance of shedding the big box stores and supporting locally owned small businesses the day following Black Friday. This shopping holiday has created a large following across the nations and is estimated to bringing in more than $15 billion dollars to local economies. bit.ly/2PkPVzk

Wednesday, Nov. 28

‘A Christmas Carol’ – Cygnet’s holiday smash hit is back for its fifth season! Bring the family back to enjoy the holiday classic adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption. This re-imagined, fully staged production features original new music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Step into a Victorian Christmas card for a unique storytelling experience that is sure to delight the entire family! $35. 4040 Twiggs St. bit.ly/2EGvUiL

Friday, Nov. 30

Kerri Walsh Jennings event series – Professional beach volleyball player and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Kerri Walsh Jennings’ event series, p1440 announces Waterfront Park as the location for its p1440 San Diego stop on its inaugural 2018/19 season. P1440 San Diego is taking place for three days through Dec. 2. The event will feature a professional volleyball tournament showcasing the best volleyball players from around the globe, personal development experiences, live music performances and a health & wellness village. Cost vary on type of ticket you purchase. This is a family friendly event and will have activities for all ages.

bit.ly/2yxMls0