Calendar: October 2018

Friday, Oct. 5

‘HIR’

Cygnet Theatre presents “HIR,” running through Oct. 28. Somewhere in the suburbs, Isaac has returned from the wars to help take care of his ailing father, only to discover a revolt. The insurgent? His mom. Liberated from an oppressive marriage, with Isaac’s newly out transgender sibling as her ally, she’s on a crusade to dismantle the patriarchy. But in Tyler Mac’s sly, subversive comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it. $30. 4040 Twiggs St.

‘Beyond Babel’

Running through Nov. 18 at the Beyond Babel Theatre. “Beyond Babel,” is a new immersive dance show created by Keone & Mari Madrid and Hideaway Circus. It is making its world debut in San Diego. Keone and Mari are notable famous international dancers from San Diego and have starred in Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” music video and were contestants on NBC’s “World of Dance,” amongst many other notable accolades. Tickets starting at $35. 2625 Imperial Ave.

‘Young Frankenstein’

Runs through Oct. 28 at San Diego Musical Theatre. From the genius mind of Mel Brooks comes “Young Frankenstein,” a monster of a hit musical based on the original classic comedy film masterpiece. This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that’s Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life. “Young Frankenstein” is a scientifically proven, monstrously good time at the theatre. $30-$70. 4650 Mercury St.

Dancers & Dessert

Ballet meets art. Meet the San Diego Ballet’s new and returning dancers, chat with Artistic Director Javier Velasco, and learn about its upcoming season. This event presents new and original art by Kerry Cortinas, Dorothy Annette Jackson, Susanne Flowers and Brian Meyer. $15. 7-9 p.m. 2560 Truxton Road.

Saturday, Oct. 6

‘Dinner in Rosso’

Experience Little Italy’s brand new, premier event, “Solo Italiano: Dinner in Rosso,” presented by PenFed Credit Union. Enjoy a five-course meal, Italian beverages and vino, live music, an exotic car show, fashion show, pop-up entertainment including special performance by Pasquale Esposito, Italian vendor and more. The magical Tuscan-chic inspired evening benefits the Little Italy Association’s Live Well, Live Safe program. $200 per person. $2,000 for a VIP Table. 4-10 p.m. Piazza della Famiglia, 523 W. Date St.

Maker Faire San Diego

Runs through Oct. 7. Maker Faire San Diego will take over Balboa Park, offering a hands-on visual feast of invention and creativity. This interactive celebration of technology, arts, crafts, science and the do-it-yourself mindset is organized in partnership with local San Diego museums. It features fun and thought-provoking exhibits with more than 250 local and regional makers displaying their creations around the park and inside participating museums. Weekend pass: $16-$23. Single day pass: $11-$16. Discounted tickets for active-duty military and students. Balboa Park.

Monday, Oct. 8

RISE Anniversary & Awards Luncheon

Join RISE San Diego and its Honorary Event Committee as it recognizes local champions of diversity and inclusion with our 2018 Inclusive Leadership in Action (ILIA) Awards and celebrate RISE’s fourth anniversary of fostering urban leadership and civic engagement in San Diego. $75. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Joe & Vi Jacobs Center, 404 Euclid Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Keeping community safe

Join the San Diego History Center, in conjunction with the LGBTQ+ exhibition, for a discussion, march, and vigil on hate crimes. It’s been 20 years since the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, WY and nearly 27 years since the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old John Robert Wear in Hillcrest, but hate crimes among the LGBTQ+ community and other communities are on the rise in San Diego and the nation. Join local law enforcement and a hate crimes expert from the FBI as they discuss local and national trends and speak on their findings. Learn how to recognize and report hate crimes, and about the supportive services available for hate crime victims. After the presentation, participants will walk 50 yards to the Harvey Milk bench where exhibition curator Lillian Faderman will have a brief presentation on Harvey Milk, followed by a candlelit walk across the Cabrillo Bridge. Free event. RSVP requested.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Sommelier Select California wine dinner

Master Sommelier Regino Narito has hand selected his Favorite California Wines to pair with its award-winning cuisine at Parc Bistro-Brasserie. Not just your typical wine dinner, guest will receive education from one of the very best in the business, who is featured in the Netflix documentary “SOMM!” Five course pairing $99. Reservations required. Call 619-795-1501.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Global change through volunteering

Engineers without Borders discusses the impact of volunteering in the communities they serve and how volunteers get involved at their annual fundraising event. The San Diego Chapter will also provide updates on their efforts to bring clean water, sanitation and permanent housing to developing communities to show how volunteering locally can have a global impact. 6:30 p.m. $40. Kleinfelder, 550 West C St., Ste. 1200.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Latin American Art Fair

Runs through Oct. 14 at Bread & Salt. Works from artists coming from Cuba, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, Mexico and local San Diegans. Featuring Downtown galleries and artists and established artists, visitors also have the chance to watch Maestro Blancarte create a mural throughout the two-day event. This is a family-oriented event with a children’s creative area as well as music and traditional dancers for all. Opening night features a performance by Alejandra Phelps. $40. 1955 Julian Ave.

‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

YWCA’s 11th annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” will gather hundreds to strut through the streets of Downtown in heels as they stand up against domestic violence. The one-mile walk concludes with a family-friendly festival, featuring live music, awards ceremony, silent auction, photo booth, face painting and more. San Diego County reported 17,306 incidents of domestic violence in 2017 alone, and even more unreported incidents happen each year. YWCA’s programs like Becky’s House provide domestic violence victims and their children numerous services such as housing, legal aid and counseling. This event helps raise money to support these programs. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. MLK Promenade Park, Fourth Avenue and K Street.

Art Glass Guild annual fall show and sale

Runs through Oct. 14. The Art Glass Guild will be hosting its 2018 Fall Patio Show and Sale. This is a wonderful event to view amazing art glass created by local artists all while enjoying the day in San Diego’s Historic Spanish Village in Balboa Park. See more than 30 juried artists exhibiting their creations as you stroll the patio in Spanish Village. Bring family and friends, there will be entertainment for all including: live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work, and glass cutting as well as an area for children and adults alike to create their own unique mosaic art piece to take home. The event is free to the public and pet friendly. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.1770 Village Place, Balboa Park.

‘Space 4 Art – convergence’

Over the past eight years, Space 4 Art has been home to many local artists, hosted public art events, and invited San Diegans to experience cutting-edge arts and culture in their own backyard. With the loss of half of its studios and gallery space in 2017, and impending loss of the live/work spaces in East Village due to new development Downtown, Space 4 Art continues to #MakeSpace4Art at our current location in the East Village, and plans to secure and expand its mission and programs by building a permanent home on Market Street in Sherman Heights.

Sparks Gallery is partnering with Space 4 Art for a complete takeover of the gallery’s lower level this fall. The exhibition will feature a selection of San Diego artists who have supported Space 4 Art and had studios there or are currently in residence.

Opening night proceeds from wine sales, silent auction funds, and a portion of art sales will directly benefit the Space 4 Art fundraising campaign for the new permanent home on opening night. 6-9 p.m. Free event. RSVP required. Exhibit runs through Jan. 20.



Friday, Oct. 19

‘The Jungle Book’

World premiere, runs through Oct. 21 at the Lyceum. Artistic director Javier Velasco’s thrilling blend of ballet, jazz, hip hop, and giant puppets brings Rudyard Kipling’s beloved tale of friendship to life. Join Mowgli and his animal pals as they tumble through the jungle, get wrapped up in the coils of Kaa, the snake, and fight off the menacing Sher Khan, the tiger. Fun for the entire family. $15-$50. 79 Horton Plaza.

Thursday, Oct. 25

‘Songs of Irish Heroes’

The Irish Outreach Center, a San Diego-based nonprofit serving the Southern California Irish community, will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with “Songs of Irish Heroes,” a gala musical event at Golden Hall. Setting the tone for a weekend filled with celebration and circumstance surrounding the highly anticipated Navy v. Notre Dame football game at SDCCU Stadium, “Songs of Irish Heroes” will feature acts by some of San Diego’s finest Irish musicians, dancers, poets and other cultural artists leading up to a special performance by the internationally acclaimed, “The Three Irish Tenors.” $50-$1,500. 202 C St.

Friday, Oct. 26

Sinners & Saints – Join the San Diego Museum of man for its 3rd annual Sinners & Saints Halloween party as it raises money for a great cause; Urban Street Angels and its mission to end youth homelessness in San Diego and beyond. 100 percent of proceeds from the event go directly to aiding homeless youth in our community.

Sinners & Saints promises to be a frightfully fantastic evening with delectable appetizers, stocked bars, costume contests, live entertainment from DJ Aaron K, and amazing raffle and silent auction items. The Museum will have all of its exhibits open for your enjoyment, including Ancient Egypt, Monsters!, and Beerology, but beware, creatures of the night roam about ready to scare all those who dare enter! $65-$250. 7-11 p.m. 1350 El Prado, Balboa Park. $10-$100. Seventh Avenue between Market and J streets.

Saturday, Oct. 27

WCKD Village – The largest Halloween celebration, East Village’s Monster Halloween Bash is getting a WCKD twist. Six blocks will transform into San Diego’s largest music festival with four stages and immersive worlds. Experience the best in music, culinary and artistic experiences with craft food and drink, body art, fortune tellers, fire breathers, costume contests with $5,000 in prizes and more.

