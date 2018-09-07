Calendar: September 2018

‘A Christmas Carol’

Through Dec. 30

Tickets are now on sale for the Cygnet Theatre’s holiday musical classic, adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale. This reimagined stage production features original music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Tier one ($30) tickets are now available, so buy soon before they go up to tier two. 4040 Twiggs St.

bit.ly/cygnetcarol

San Diego International Film Festival

Through Oct 14

Tickets are now on sale for the San Diego International Film Festival playing Oct. 10-14. From big studio films to indie features, documentaries and short films, see more than 100 films that are inspiring, educational, funny, challenging, enlightening and often brilliant. VIP/parties/panels are all discounted at this time. For more information about ticket sales, venues, and full film line up, visit:

bit.ly/2wHKkb9

Friday, Sept. 7

‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

A world premiere musical comedy inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and the News comes to the Old Globe Theatre and is sure to take audiences “Back in Time.” Written and produced by Jonathan Abrams and Tyler Mitchell, directed by Gordon Greenberg, the play runs through Oct. 21. Tickets start at $40. 1363 Old Globe Way.

bit.ly/HeartofRock

World class polo

Sept. 7-9, the social event of the summer is coming to the Hotel Del Coronado’s private beach at the Polo America Beach Polo Cup. World class polo players and ponies compete, making a complete weekend of sport, fine dining and a party atmosphere. 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado

bit.ly/2LZzlPU

Saturday, Sept. 8

Rise of Climate March

Join SanDiego350 and partners for the next big climate mobilization. Thousands of San Diegans will stand with climate advocates worldwide for this global day of action ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco. Marchers will call for a #FossilFree world and a just and rapid transition to 100 percent clean energy. The Rise for Climate march will gather at City Hall, on Civic Center Plaza at 10 a.m. for live music, inspiring speeches, participatory actions followed by a short march to South Embarcadero Park where there will be voter registration, activities and a Kid’s Zone. 202 C St.

rise4climate.org

PAWMASTE

Join San Diego’s dog-loving local businesses for a day of head to tail relaxation for you and your four-legged friend. Free event, all welcome. Dog friendly yoga and reiki, breathing and panting exercises, organic all-natural treats, paw readings and more. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 16000 Pacific Hwy.

bit.ly/2wInG2Y

Sunday, Sept. 9

Ten Perfect Bites

Talented chefs from across San Diego will present a unique tasting experience in support of Feeding San Diego. Hosted by local food writer Erin Jackson of Edible San Diego, Ten Perfect Bites is an interactive way to experience a multi-course chef’s tasting menu. Instead of being seated and served plates over multiple hours, guests will make their way around a hotel ballroom to taste ten inspired bites, starting with light dishes and progressing to heavier, meaty bites before ending with dessert. Noon–2 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Hotel Republic San Diego, 421 West B St.

bit.ly/tenperfectbites

Friday, Sept. 14

Swoop World Championship

The 2018 Swoop Freestyle World Championship comes to the San Diego Sept. 14–15. The competition brings 18 of the world’s top canopy pilots to the embarcadero where they will fly just inches above the water at speeds reaching 90 mph. Free to attend and open to the public, the world championships will also include a variety of entertaining air, land and water demonstrations, live music, athlete meet-and-greets, and food vendors. Embarcadero Marina Park. 200 Marina Park North. 400 Kettner Blvd.

swoopfreestyle.com

2018 Supplier Diversity Business Summit

The Supplier Diversity Business Summit will have several opportunities for minority-owned enterprises and corporate supply management professionals to network and discover new business leads.

Come and Design Your Experience

Engage in Robust Networking

Participate in Knowledge Sessions

Earn CPD’s and/or CEH credit

An opportunity to take the Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity (CPSD) Exam

Schedule strategic match-making opportunities

The Business Matchmaking Sessions offer a unique opportunity for MBEs to meet with buyers who are motivated to award contracts and sub-contracts to small businesses.

Beyond the supplier registration portal

Suppliers – You have registered in an organizations supplier portal – Now What? Hear from industry experts on the “behind the scenes” process. MBEs will be able to learn what they need to know about internal supply chain strategies to avoid the headache of the unknown. Supplier Diversity professionals will be able to glean insight and learn from leaders in supplier inclusion to benchmark and assess the efficiency and effectiveness of their supplier registration and internal processes. All participants will learn about internal supply chain strategies to avoid the headache of the unknown.

conta.cc/2oHJibC

Saturday, Sept. 15

Dali at the Meyer

Meyer Fine Art presents “Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection.” The collection is on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery. The exhibition is a rare opportunity to meet Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Dali’s publisher and confidante Pierre Argillet, during scheduled special appearances for the public: Saturday, Sept. 22 from 6–8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 from 1–4 p.m. All appearances are free to the public. RSVP suggested, call 619-358-9512. 2400 Kettner Blvd. #104.

meyerfineartinc.com

Military summit

The second annual Military, Veterans, & Spouses Entrepreneur Summit will be held at the Liberty Station Conference Center. The event is open to veterans, active duty military and their spouses. The summit will provide extensive resources to help veterans stay connected and be inspired to achieve their goals. This year’s summit will feature a pitch-off competition in front of angel investors, where the winner could walk away with a $10,000 prize. The event is expected to sell out with 300-plus in attendance. 2600 Laning Road.

events.nvtsi.org

Sunday, Sept. 16

5th Annual Royals Masquerade

The fifth annual Royals Masquerade Ball is a gift card drive that benefits the homeless vets and seniors here in San Diego, hosted by the Kalasho’s. Each guest is required to bring a $10 gift card (ex: CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Walmart, McDonalds, In N Out, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Starbucks, Rubios, Subway, etc.). All of the gift cards that are raised from this event will not only be passed out to homeless veterans and seniors, but also to homeless people who are in the process of getting their lives back on track. It’s a lavish red-carpet event that sells out every year! Don’t forget to dress up and you must wear a mask in order to get into the event. There will be prizes for the best male mask, the best female mask, and the best couples mask. We will have a surprise entertainer who will be performing a sword-swallowing act as well as a contortionist performance. 6-9 p.m. Tickets (online only): $20 general admission; $1,000 table of eight, sponsorship status. Horton Grand Hotel, 311 Island Ave.

bit.ly/2MIaGDZ

Thursday, Sept. 20

‘Rococo Rivals and Revivals’

The Timken Museum of art presents the opening night reception of, “Rococo Rivals and Revivals” explores the distinctive style of the 18th century. The exhibit runs Sept. 21-Dec. 31 and includes loans from the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. Cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres. 6:30–9 p.m. RSVP at 619-239-5548, ext. 100 or rsvp@timkenmuseum.org. 1500 El Prado.

Saturday, Sept 22

Around 2,000 people are expected to go to the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier for this year’s San Diego Festival of Beer from 12-5 p.m. The festival will feature more than 50 breweries and 120 craft beer varieties such as Belching Beaver, Boochcraft and Absolution Brewing Company. There will also be food trucks and live music from three DJ booths. All proceeds will go towards local cancer-related charities including Rady’s Children Hospital, Cancer Angels, The Seany Foundation and others. Tickets start at $40. 1000 N. Harbor Dr. sdbeerfest.org.

Sunday, Sept. 23

9/11 Heroes Run

The Travis Manion Foundation will host the San Diego 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race this year at Tuna Harbor Park. The race will unite the community and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as honor the veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and communities. The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he defended his battalion. 3 Tuna Lane. 911heroesrun.org/sandiego

Thursday, Sept. 26

‘An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies’

Renowned astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson will be at the San Diego Civic Theatre on his multi-city tour “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” Tyson will review some of the science the silver screen got wrong, and some it got right. Tickets start at $50. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. 1100 Third Ave.

bit.ly/NdGTcivic

Saturday, Sept. 29

Kandace Springs

Contemporary R&B singer and keyboardist Kandace Springs will perform at the San Diego House of Blues. Springs has worked with acts the likes of Prince, Ghostface Killah, and Aqualung. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25. 1055 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/HoBKSprings

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Free Ride Day

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will hold Free Ride Day on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Fixed-route bus and rail services will be free for everyone to use. Free Ride Day is being held to promote national ride-share week to educate people about the sustainable transportation choices available in the San Diego Region. Free Ride Day will be valid on all MTS and NCTD fixed-route services, passengers will not need a Compass Card for either system.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Orchid & Onions

The San Diego Architecture Foundation presents their 2018 Orchids and Onions Awards Ceremony and invites residents to vote for the places that make our city special. This year’s gala will be held in the US Grant Hotel with attendees from the fields of design and architecture as well as industry and city leaders. Early bird tickets are now on sale, polls for the people’s choice award close Sept. 16. $75. 326 Broadway.

orchidsandonions.org