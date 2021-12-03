If you are a victim of a slip and fall accident, chances are, you may sustain various body injuries, among them a hip fracture. The worst can happen when you get this injury at an advanced age. This is because most of the victims who get this type of injury at an advanced age end up being hospitalized for months. Besides this, a hip fracture caused by a slip and fall can make you less productive at the workplace and thus affect your overall source of income.

The good news is that you can sue someone if his or her negligence made you encounter a slip and fall accident. An experienced attorney will guide you through the legal procedures, offer advice and defend you -ensuring you receive the much-deserved compensation. We have outlined how you can make a hip injury claim after a slip and fall accident in California.

Prove your slip and fall hip injury claim

Similar to any other injury claim, you have to prove that indeed, you broke your hip, hence, the need to be compensated. Once you have broken your hip as a result of a slip and fall accident, chances are that you will be hospitalized. Here, you should show the various medical bills you have incurred and other related evidence that show you received medical treatment due to the accident. In case you have a pre-existing hip condition, you should show that your current pain and limitations were directly caused by the slip and fall accident you encountered.

Prove that a dangerous condition existed

As you purpose to make your claim, you have to prove that the property owner created a hazardous condition on their property. For instance, you can show that the building had slippery floors, and the property owner failed to indicate that such conditions existed in the building resulting in your accident. Another example would be faulty or missing handrails on the stairs which resulted in your incident.

Prove that the property owner failed to fix a dangerous condition

Some of the conditions that can make you slip and fall could have been corrected and mitigated before they caused any danger. For instance, if the sidewalks of the building had snow and ice, and the owner failed to remove them resulting in your broken hip, that would be enough grounds for suing them. As a victim, you have to prove that the property owner failed to fix the problem for you to be rightfully compensated.

Damages you can be Compensated Following a Broken Hip From a Slip and Fall

When you sue a property owner in California for your hip accident resulting from a slip and fall, you may qualify for compensation of economic and non-economic damages. Medical bills, income loss, and other financial losses incurred as a result of the accident can be categorized under economic damages. Non-economic damages on the other hand include emotional distress and other forms of pain and suffering.

Conclusion

With the above-mentioned details at hand, you can now file a lawsuit and sue someone for a hip fracture caused by a slip and fall accident. More importantly, ensure that you hire a slip and fall lawyer to help you out. By considering the ideas mentioned above, you can now go ahead and make your claims with help of an attorney and expect to get fairly compensated.