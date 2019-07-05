By Christopher Gomez

Head to the Little Italy neighborhood on Sunday, July 14, to honor the LGBTQ+ community with a brand-new, sanctioned San Diego Pride event, Out in Little Italy: Pride Brunch, hosted by the Little Italy Association. The celebration will be held in Little Italy’s stunning Piazza della Famiglia from 9-11:30 a.m. The intimate mimosa brunch will feature eclectic food offerings from participating eateries at the Little Italy Food Hall, bottomless mimosas, live drag performances, fresh Pride/house music, and more!

The heart of Little Italy will come alive with colorful rainbow décor and exciting festivities to take place during the mid-morning event, including DJ Jinx Mirage spinning tracks and drag performances by the winner of XTina Draguilera on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Kickxy Vixen-Styles and Glitz Glam. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the programs of San Diego Pride.

Guests will be entertained the whole morning by all three talents. Not only is Kickxy Vixen-Styles the winner of XTina Draguilera but she’s the queen of many faces and specializes in cosplay drag. Kickxy Vixen-Styles always brings everything to each stage her heels step on, so Out in Little Italy: Pride Brunch attendees won’t be let down! Glitz Glam was married at the Grammys by Queen Latifah and is house diva and manager of Urban MO’s Bar & Grill in Hillcrest. She’s been serving gender-fluid fierceness since 1998 and will bring the glitz and the glam of Pride to Little Italy with a special performance during brunch.

Live entertainment isn’t the only thing on the itinerary. All Out in Little Italy: Pride Brunch ticketholders can select brunch options from the Little Italy Food Hall vendors, including Ambrogio 15, Mein St. Asian Kitchen, Bobboi Natural Gelato, Not Not Tacos, Roast, and Wicked Maine Lobster. Attendees also receive bottomless mimosas from the Little Italy Food Hall and coffee from the Piazza della Famiglia’s Frost Me Café & Bakery. Bloody marys and other cocktails will be available for purchase at an additional price.

Tickets for Out in Little Italy: Pride Brunch can be purchased online and are priced at $75. The ticket includes bottomless mimosas, food offerings, transportation from the Piazza della Famiglia to the San Diego Pride Festival in Balboa Park on Sunday and all entertainment. Ticketholders can also buy a ticket to Sunday’s San Diego Pride Festival for an additional cost of $25.

The Piazza della Famiglia will be sectioned off for ticketholders and guests will receive wristbands. To learn more about the event, visit OutInLittleItalySD.com.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following the community on Instagram and Twitter, @LittleItalySD, and Facebook:, LittleItalySD. To learn about more things happening in the neighborhood, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.