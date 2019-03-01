By Christopher Gomez

Come celebrate America’s Finest City with the Little Italy Association and local award-winning brewery Ballast Point at the “Made in San Diego Block Party” happening on Saturday, March 30, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Swing by the corner of India and West Ivy streets surrounding the Ballast Point Little Italy Tasting Room for an afternoon you won’t want to miss. The block party will bring together San Diego breweries, music, food, artists and more, so come hungry and ready to celebrate our community!

In addition to countless food and beverage options, attendees can enjoy music from the block party’s headliner and local rock band, Wavves, featuring singer-songwriter Nathan Williams, guitarist Alex Gates, bass guitarist Stephen Pope, and drummer Brian Hill. Formed in 2008, the band is best known for blending no-fi and sunshiny sounds.

Grab a few drinks and appetizers with a friend and relax to the music of indie-rock band, The Donkeys, winner of the Best Rock category at the 2012 San Diego Music Awards. Surf-rock quartet Mrs. Magician and The Schizophonics will also make an appearance for a fun and energetic performance.

To support the local arts, Made in San Diego Block Party partnered with SanDiegoMade.org, a local artist collective. The organization will display a curated selection of products created by artisan vendors at the Makers Market. Discover beautiful merchandise, from jewelry to bath and body items. There is no better way to support the “shop local, buy local,” philosophy than by inviting family and friends to shop for a good cause.

As the sun sets, make your way to the Cohort Collective installation created by artist, sculptor and muralist Chris Konecki. Cohort Collective is an artist-driven collective seeking to elevate the San Diego art scene. There’s nothing like spending a casual day feasting on delicious bites, sipping on beers from San Diego breweries and enjoying local masterpieces. Along with Ballast Point, breweries participating in the event include Belching Beaver, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Eppig Brewing, Fall Brewing Co., Green Flash Brewery, JuneShine and many more!

Made in San Diego Block Party is open to the public (21 and up) and entry is free based on capacity. A $5 donation to the Little Italy Association is encouraged to guarantee entry. A craft beer sampling package is also available. To learn more about the event and to RSVP to Made in San Diego Block Party, visit madeinsd.eventbrite.com!

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following the community on Instagram and Twitter: @LittleItalySD and Facebook: LittleItalySD. To learn more things happening in the neighborhood, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.