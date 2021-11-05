By Christopher Gomez

The holidays will be here before we know it and we’ll soon need to start thinking about our holiday shopping! Last year, to rally in support of our small businesses, we decided to turn Small Business Saturday into an entire season of local holiday shopping.

Our urban neighborhood is home to many one-of-a-kind boutiques, galleries and shops where you’ll be sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Kicking off on Small Business Saturday (November 27, some of our locally owned business will be offering in-store specials and discounts for shoppers to enjoy, including longer business hours to find those perfect gifts for everyone on their list.

We’re also excited to announce we will be releasing our first ever Official Little Italy Holiday Gift Guide on social media later this month! With a wide array of boutiques, galleries, pampering services, and restaurants, where you can find anything from fashion accessories and home décor to good eats and gift cards, we invite you to come out and support local and small businesses.

In addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses in our neighborhood, we also have the Wednesday and Saturday Mercato, which have some incredible vendors. Plus, the highly anticipated Christmas Village will be returning this year to spread a little extra holiday cheer on Saturday, December 4 during our annual tree lighting ceremony!

If you prefer to skip shopping in person this year, online shopping is available from any of Little Italy’s local businesses. Some businesses are also offering virtual personal shopping and curbside pick-up.

Whether you choose to shop in person or online, we hope you’ll join us in supporting our local businesses and shop local all season long!

Shop Small! Shop Local! Shop LITTLE ITALY!

For more information, please visit us at www.LittleItalySD.com or follow us on Instagram @LittleItalySD, Twitter @LittleItalySD and Facebook @LittleItalySD.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s District Manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.