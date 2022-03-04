With St. Patrick’s Day approaching quickly, it is time to decide how to celebrate the Irish holiday. With COVID-19 restrictions eliminated, there are many in-person ways to celebrate this year, including with the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival after it was canceled twice due to the pandemic.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 12th, 2022, with activities and festivities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sixth and Laurel in Balboa Park.

“We are very excited to be back to celebrate Irish heritage and get together again after the last two years,” said Board Chair Tony Mande. “We’ve never had to cancel the parade before, not even for rain. So we are really glad to be able to get together as a community and have some good Irish fun.”

The Irish Congress of Southern California (ICSC) was formed in 1981 to organize the parade and festival to promote appreciation and knowledge of Irish culture and heritage. Over its 40-year history, it has honored and celebrated partnerships with first responders, veterans, military, law enforcement, Native Americans, and a variety of organizations which make up the wonderfully diverse community in the San Diego region.

This year’s parade theme is “Irish Building America” which will honor the hardworking people of the construction and building industries, as well as all who contribute to building communities. “America is really built on so many groups,” said 2020 Parade Chair Tom Cahill who selected the theme. “We are trying to honor all Irish who helped build America.”

The Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 5th and Laurel then proceed north to Upas, east to 6th and south to Laurel Street. The parade will have nearly 100 entries including marching bands, military, fire fighters, law enforcement, Irish community groups and businesses, volunteer organizations, and more.

The festival will run along 6th Ave from Laurel to Nutmeg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The kids zone is returning along with a variety of vendors, food, and information booths to shop and engage with. Full entertainment line-ups of Irish music and dance will be available on two festival stages beginning after the parade. The beer garden ($5 entry) will host the main stage and be an exciting place to meet friends and show your green.

The Gaslamp Quarter will have its own week-long celebration. Locals and tourists alike are invited to shake their clovers and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Week in The Gaslamp Quarter.

The Gaslamp Quarter’s top restaurants and bars, retailers, and traditional Irish pubs will be celebrating from Saturday, March 12, 2022, through Thursday, March 17, 2022. The luckiest week of the year kicks off with the 26th Annual San Diego ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival (21+) on March 12th starting at 2 p.m. Irish rock will fill the Quarter as Young Dubliners headline a stacked lineup of Irish and Celtic rock with green beer flowing, activities, games, and more. The party continues through the week with pop-up activations, restaurant and bar specials, pub activities and retail specials.

For individual restaurant, bar, and retail participating dates and hours please visit the Gaslamp Quarter’s website at gaslamp.org.

There are many other retailers and restaurants also celebrating the holiday.

Manifest good luck at Pendry San Diego’s Nason’s Beer Hall on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), offering a selection of green-inspired bites and cocktails, as well as Fifth & Rose to sip one (or two) of their festive cocktails. Some options available feature Red Breast Irish Whiskey-infused cocktails including the Irish Maid mixed with fresh lime juice, simple syrup, cucumber and mint; or No More Snakes with yellow chartreuse and belle de brillet pear liqueur.

Save room for Shepherd’s Pie with stout-braised short rib, garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots; then bring on the Chocolate Stout Cake with Guinness sponge, Bailey’s buttercream and salted butterscotch topped with crispy pearls at Nason’s Beer Hall.