By Christopher Gomez

Valentine’s Day has a whole new meaning in our neighborhood! Did you know San Valentino was Italian? He was born in Terni, a small town in central Umbria, a region of Italy that borders Tuscany. In the third century, when he moved to Rome, he began to marry Christian couples in secret. As centuries went on, poets like Shakespeare romanticized San Valentino and his day of love, popularizing, and softening the celebration across Europe and eventually it became what we know today – a full celebration of amore.

The amore and passion Italian culture is known for has also made its mark in our neighborhood. In Little Italy, we always celebrate amore – between partners, friends, family and our furry friends! This year we have curated the best ways to celebrate your Valentine’s Day weekend and at the top of our list… stop by and snap a pic with your loved ones at our Big Red Chair!

For Partners

Stroll through our neighborhood, enjoying the sights and book a reservation for a romantic dinner at one of our many culinary gems including Monello, Civico 1845, Cloak & Petal, Davanti Enoteca, Born & Raised, Ironside, Barbusa, and Buon Appetito.

For Friends

Pick up a delicious charcuterie board from Graze by Sam and some additional Italian treats from The Market by Buon Appetito and Mona Lisa, and head to the Piazza della Famiglia for lunch. You’ll enjoy your tasty food with live music and drinks, while soaking in the beautiful San Diego weather.

For Family & Pets

On Saturday, head to the Little Italy Mercato and pick up the freshest food and drinks from our local farmers and vendors. Once you have everything you need, head to Waterfront Park for the picnic of your dreams. You’ll be able to enjoy your fresh food, have the kids run and play and even your furry friends will enjoy the quality time. Before heading home, make one last stop at Doggie Style Pets and surprise your pup with an extra special toy and some treats in celebration of love!

We can’t wait to see where your celebration of love takes you!

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s District Manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.