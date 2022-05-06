By Christopher Gomez

Whether you’re looking to create a beautiful brunch at home, spend some time at the park with a picnic or treat mom to a delicious brunch at one of the many trendy eateries in our neighborhood, Little Italy has everything you need to make to make mom feel like royalty all weekend long.

Looking to give mom the ultimate weekend experience this year? On Saturday, make your first stop at Frost Me Café & Bakery for a delicious café and pastry you can enjoy on the go as you stroll through the Little Italy Mercato. Pick up some fresh fruits and veggies, flowers, and dips to enjoy at Piazza Basilone, Piazza Giannini, or Piazza Pescatore. You can also bring your yummy treats to the Amici Park Bocce Courts and watch the Amici Club play a game of bocce while you snack on your Little Italy Mercato bites.

From there head over to the Fir Street Cottages where you can unique gifts for mom, your home and even yourself! Shops include Love & Aesthetics, Rosamariposa, and Valmare Boutique. With your shopping done, mom is ready to be treated like a queen as she gets a nice blowout from Gloss the Salon, also located at the Fir Street Cottages.

After all of that shopping and the salon services, you know you’ll be hungry! Walk down the street towards India St. and enjoy an early dinner at Civico 1845. Specializing in Calabrian food, Civico is the first restaurant in California to also offer a full Italian vegan menu, so it’s perfect for any dietary restrictions.

If you’re looking for more of a celebration on Sunday, be sure to make reservations at one of our delectable eateries! With an extensive amount of restaurants and breweries, you can have your own restaurant crawl or enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner – the possibilities are endless.

For the ultimate Mother’s Day gift you just can’t go wrong with, why not a pair of tickets to this year’s Taste of Little Italy? Taking place on June 21st and June 22nd from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. both days. Tickets are already on sale for the culinary event celebrating the best bites and sips our neighborhood has to offer.

However you choose to celebrate in our neighborhood, we are sending the best wishes to all the moms out there. Buona festa della mamma!

— For more information, please visit us at LittleItalySD.com or follow us on TikTok @LittleItaly.SD Instagram @LittleItalySD, Twitter @LittleItalySD and Facebook @LittleItalySD.