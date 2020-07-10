By TOM CESARINI | Convivio

With everyone eager to get back out and about and businesses excited to serve their patrons once again, Convivio launched its new outdoor coffee bar this month—Caffè Caritàzza—located at Amici House near the Little Italy Dog Park.

While Convivio is not currently conducting programs or events due to the global situation, you can still visit us in Little Italy to get a tasty beverage and learn about the history of the neighborhood and the more colorful elements of the Italian quarter. Our coffee bar serves fine coffees, teas, sandwiches, salads, cold beverages, and snacks for our patrons visiting Amici House (and we even have special treats for our furry friends at the dog park).

The caffè is well placed to provide service to surrounding businesses, residents, and visitors to Amici Park. We even have a loyalty program through which you can earn some great rewards! Visit our Web site for more information at conviviosociety.org. Proceeds from our outdoor coffee bar benefit Convivio arts and culture programs and Amici House Event & Visitor Center. Proceeds also benefit unsheltered and at-risk youth at Washington Elementary School, our partner in the neighborhood.

Come grab a cup of coffee and feel good about your support for our neighborhood arts, culture, and education initiatives. The Italian Honorary Consulate in San Diego has been closed for several months due to the pandemic but will be re-opening soon (by appointment only); support, however, is still available through e-mail and phone. The San Diego office provides assistance to Italian co-nationals in navigating the consular system and offers guidance with documents and forms and other pertinent information for questions regarding passports, dual citizenship, and other issues—although most services still require a trip to the primary consulate office in Los Angeles. For consular assistance, please contact us at sandiego.onorario@esteri.it or call 619-800-7974.

— Tom Cesarini is the executive director and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian honorary consul of San Diego. Convivio cultivates community and fellowship, advances Italian cultural identity, and fosters multicultural awareness across myriad disciplines through education and research, social enrichment, and innovative programming. Visit: www.conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety