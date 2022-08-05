Little Italy

Culture & Heritage

By Tom Cesarini

Convivio’s 2022 signature event on Friday, Sept. 30 presents Gianni Russo, who played Carlo in “The Godfather,” as he recounts stories from the iconic film, pro-vides excerpts from his best-selling book “Hollywood Godfather,” and croons and swoons you with the musical repertoire that has shaped his life. Russo will take you on an enlightening journey, enchanting you with tales from the greatest film ever made and offering you an intimate view of his captivating life as he fondly remembers the importance of family, faith and food.

There will also be an auction for a private dinner for 10 at Russo’s home in New York, along with other items from local businesses and organizations, to help benefit Convivio and our vision to establish a large-scale Italian cultural center and museum in San Diego. Your ticket purchase will help to promote and preserve Italian heritage for generations to come.

This will not only be “an evening you can’t refuse,” but one that will be memorable for the entire community.

This once-in-a-lifetime event includes a meet-and-greet with Russo before the event. VIP tables include an exquisite dinner provided by Rovino and general reserved seating.

Don’t get left behind! Buy your tickets today at ticket-tailor.com/events/convivio/717749/.