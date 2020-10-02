The County announced on Sept. 29 it will be increasing the number of COVID-19 testing sites across the region to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The number of sites will increase from 29 to 41 and the number of tests available to be administered by public health nurses through the County’s lab contract with Helix will nearly double to about 30,000 weekly tests.

Testing by the County of school employees will take place at four regional locations the County identified through consultation with the San Diego County Office of Education. Testing of teachers and staff is recommended by the state for schools preparing to reopen for in-person instruction.

COVID-19 testing continues to be primarily being conducted at hospitals, with additional tests from commercial labs and community health centers.

Testing is available through your healthcare provider and health plans are required to cover the cost. Many County sites no longer require an appointment, but others do. To make an appointment, visit 211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1.

CDC grant supports local flu vaccination

The County Board of Supervisors today voted to accept $198,000 in grant funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support flu vaccination efforts – this flu season and next – for racial and ethnic groups experiencing disparities in vaccination rates.

Flu vaccination is especially important this season given the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. A flu shot can help to decrease the risk of getting the flu and COVID-19, both of which are respiratory illnesses.

Outdoor playgrounds open

The state has released guidelines to allow for the reopening of outdoor playgrounds in parks, campgrounds and other publicly accessible locations.

The County local health order will be updated to reflect the new guidelines which go into effect locally Sept. 30. They include:

Use of face coverings for everyone 2 years and older; children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Physical distance must be maintained, and children must be from the same household.

No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn.

Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.

Limit visit to 30 minutes per day when others are present.