By Mike Rosensteel

Open since 1953, Dave’s Flower Box is one of the oldest and most successful businesses that has operated in North Park. And as many residents and customers from all over the country agree, this is a flower shop like no other.

In addition to an incredible selection of flowers and flower arrangement, the staff couldn’t be friendlier. Owners Jim and Michele Martin and their team go out of their way to take care of each and every customer. And interestingly, they have managed to survive the pandemic. While some of their regular business streams, such as proms, birthdays and weddings have declined, their online business has thrived. Imagine not being able to be part of a holiday gathering or even a funeral, due to the pandemic. In many cases, the next best thing is to send a beautiful flower arrangement. And no local florist does it better than Dave’s Flower Box.

Unfortunately, construction of an apartment building poses a threat to the continued survival of Dave’s Flower Box. Located at the corner of Texas Street and El Cajon Boulevard, the owners of the project next door want to eliminate the entrance to their business. Most customers use the El Cajon Boulevard entrance. With only the much smaller Texas Street entrance remaining, it will be difficult to enter the business. Traffic at this intersection is already difficult and undoubtedly will impact the amount of business Dave’s Flower Box will receive.

A beloved business like Dave’s Flower Box is one that San Diego needs. Efforts are being made to keep the El Cajon Boulevard entrance. Please support Dave’s Flower Box and their efforts to keep both entrances intact. Their products, staff and longevity make Dave’s Flower Box an institution worth keeping.

Dave’s Flower Box

2405 El Cajon Boulevard

619-298-7247

www.davesflowerbox.com

— Mike Rosensteel is a sales consultant for San Diego Community Newspaper Group. Contact him at www.miker@sdnews.com.