Diana Cavagnaro

What do social security and feathers have in common? The Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) has two new innovative exhibits called Saki: Birds of a Different Feather and MartyO: Social Security. Saki and MartyO both won the grand prize last year for the fashion fundraiser gala. This virtual art fashion event in 2020 was called Night of the Living Art: An Art After Dark Extravaganza. Winning the grand prize gave them both the opportunity to share a space for this new installation. The first fashion-inspired exhibit, Saki: Birds of a Different Feather, examines cultural themes of gender roles.

1 of 3 - +

In the animal realm, male birds stand out to grab the attention of their mate. It is the opposite in the human world. Women are the ones to steal the show with their fashion. As an educated professional, the modern woman is not just an attractive dresser. This exhibit inspires the onlookers to see beyond traditional gender roles. The modern man can now go beyond wearing a three-piece suit. Each one of Saki’s creations show different birds of a feather and how the male roles in society range from the sugar daddy to rockstar.

The second outstanding exhibit is MartyO: Social Security. She analyzes women’s roles and cultural mores in the 20th century which have ushered in women’s suffrage in 1919, the Social Security Act in 1935, and “the pill” in 1961. Each piece in the show is about a feminine issue. The exhibition is dedicated to Francis Perkin who was a fierce labor advocate. She worked toward abolishing child labor and was a role model for women getting an educating and joining the work force. One of MartyO’s creations named “No No No” is about the need for consent. Another called “You Turn Me On” is about the way women have been objectified. “Still Life with Doves Quilt” is about how thin we must be and “Love Honor & Obey” is about how women are taught domestic skills.

Some of the pieces are really fun such as “Give her what she really wants for Christmas” which is a richly-embellished vacuum and a Dust Pan with a mink collar. One piece that is meaningful to MartyO is the piece called “3 Generations.” Her mom and grandma helped her on the piece that helps her remember her family. The title Social Security refers also to our rights as women to be secure with no fear of sexual assault, free to have contraceptives and the right to be seen as an individual, not as an object for others gratification.

OMA showcases artists’ works, presenting innovative and dynamic exhibitions of significant local and regional art. This exhibit runs through Jan. 23, 2022.

Museum hours are Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit: oma-online.org.

The Gaslamp Pet Parade– Dress your dog or animal in their best holiday gear. Registration is $20 at jotform.com/213076127867158. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at DianaCavagnaro.com