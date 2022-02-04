By Diana Cavagnaro

Local designer Zee Fields is the brain child behind the LOULOU DAMOUR fashion collection. Fields said that Loulou is someone you have a soul contact with, a support system, or your muse. All items in their collections are designed with a special person or place in mind. In French, “Mon loulou d’amour” is how you refer to someone very dear to your heart. Field’s had a seven-pound furball that was her loulou. This muse and constant companion inspired and comforted her along her journey.

There are four different LOULOU DAMOUR lines starting with the Patriot which is red, white and blue. One of the stand outs in The Poppie Field Collection is the summer field dress covered with a beautiful print of poppies in blueberry and cherry red. The All Over La Vallee Collection consists of timeless styles and the last collection is Athleisure. These functional tops and leggings are a must-have for every woman on the go. They are perfect for heading to a workout, yoga, travelling or hiking. The packaging is made from recycled materials such as nylon, paper and wool.

Field is also creating LOULOU Eua De Parfum. The fragrance contains 10 natural elements and comes with a hand-tied blue ribbon which is meant to tie two souls together. Fields developed her fragrance at the world-renowned Galimard Parfums in Grasse, France. They are the oldest perfumer in France established in 1747. In the Spring of 2022 LOULOU Eua De Parfum will be released as LOULOU DAMOUR’s signature scent. Look for this coming soon.

In addition to running this stylish business, Fields also operates Profade Apparel which is a designer and manufacturer of socks, apparel and home goods. They provide product development, fashion consulting, branding and manufacturing of private label lines. Profade Apparel works with companies ranging from startups to department stores.

Coming from France, Zee Field said that her mother was her first loulou— teaching her all she knew about garments. Her mother was known as a “petite hand” in the 1960s fashion industry in Paris. This meant that she was a seamstress specializing in the tiny finishing stitches and trims of a garment. She had much to teach Fields in addition to learning from her three older sisters. They taught her many creative skills in knitting and sewing which helped mold her passion for fashion and set her on this journey.

To view LOULOU DAMOUR visit them online at www.louloudamour.com or Profade Apparel at: www.profadeapparel.com.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.

