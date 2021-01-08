By Diana Cavagnaro

Juliet Sailo is a multitalented designer with a retail store located in National City. She specializes in custom made garments for both men and women. Everything is made to measure. I asked Sailo when she first knew that she wanted to be in fashion. She said when she was 10 years old her mom went shopping at Christmas time and she didn’t like the designs or fabrics of ready- made clothes. This is when she knew that she wanted to designer. Originally, she is from Burma and her parents were from Mumbai, India. During her earlier years, she spent time in both Burma and India before coming to the United States in 2012.

After deciding to go to school here, she first went to City College studying costume design and then went on to graduate from Mesa College in the Fashion Design Program in 2015. Immediately after graduation, she began a business making evening gowns, wedding gowns, and menswear. In addition to this she also started doing alterations and repairs for her customers.

I asked Sailo how she was affected by the pandemic and she said that her store was closed for three months. In that time, she found businesses that could no longer import from China so they hired her to create the sketches, patterns and samples. Business was slow and when it picked up, she started getting orders for wedding gowns. These gowns take a minimum of two weeks to create from sketch, pattern, fittings, and the final wedding gown. The range of prices begins at $1600 and up.

I asked her how people found out about her and she said that she relies on referrals and gives a 15% discount on regular clothing, eveningwear and 40% off for wedding gowns. Recently she started designing for customers overseas and does all of this with video calls.

Sailo has to follow trends very closely and uses the best fabrics for her wedding gowns. The fabric that she uses are lace, sequins, and see through fabric for the brides. For the evening wear designs the gowns are sexy and close fitting. The fabric is stretchy, shiny and glittery. Sailo always includes her logo in gold metal on each one of her creations.

Sailo has designed for many customers on the red carpet. One is an Italian singer Chiara Ariè who is a “mezzo soprano” that has crossed over to pop with her PopOpera Album. Most recently she made a custom-made gold gown for Antoinette Love Ransom for an editorial shoot for Playboy. Additionally Sailo has also started to teach people one on one how to sew, repair, and do alterations. She also gives training on how to cut the fabric without a pattern.

I asked her what her future goals are and she wants to move to a bigger location and open a Wedding Store. Look for this in the times ahead. For an appointment call 619-534-7735.

Upcoming Events

January 17, 2021

Bridal Bazaar

Bridal Expo & Wedding Expo at the San Diego Convention Center from 9:30am-4pm. Free advance tickets at bit.ly/3o9gdm4

March 6, 2021

Soroptimist International of San Diego will feature “Women With Vision.” This is a live virtual fashion show produced by Gretchen Productions. The afternoon also feature the “Live Your Dream” Awards. For info: 619-670-9880

