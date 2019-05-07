By Christopher Gomez

Little Italy offers locals and visitors some of the finest cuisine, drinks, public spaces and unique events in San Diego, as well as memorable experiences for you and your furry friends! With a growing list of restaurants, cafes, boutiques, hotels and parks to choose from, the Little Italy Association is committed to creating a dog-friendly neighborhood for each and every visitor, no matter how big or small (or furry). That’s why it’s no surprise that more than 2,000 dogs call Little Italy their home!

To start off, Little Italy has two premier pet stores — Bella Woof Spa and Doggie Style Pets Little Italy. Before you take a stroll to one of the many dog-friendly businesses, stock up for your fur-baby or schedule their next grooming session.

There are also plenty of dog-friendly restaurants that encourage dog owners to bring their pup along like Davanti Enoteca, an Italian fine-dining spot that offers an outdoor setting for you and your pup. Enjoy bites of tasty, homemade pasta bolognese while your dog relaxes on the wooden patio with fresh water by their side!

Another pup’s favorite is Landini’s Pizzeria, a restaurant that has a long list of pies to choose from, as well as salads, paninis, pasta and more! There’s nothing like enjoying a slice of pizza from Landini’s and sipping on a refreshing craft beer, while your pup munches on a few complimentary dog treats. Stay up to date on Landini’s events by checking out their website for events specifically hosted for dog-owners and their furry friends.

Looking to brunch with your dog? Queenstown Public House is a dog’s dream — with a large outdoor patio and special doggie treats at the door! You can enjoy a flight of mimosas while your pooch basks in the sun. After brunch, head up the block to Amici Park that includes the popular Little Italy Dog Park. The park is a safe and enclosed space for dogs to play freely and meet up with the other neighborhood dogs. The Little Italy Dog Park offers shady places for its owners to sit, including community-sponsored benches and a well-maintained surface.

The dog park also features an area dedicated to small dogs, the Batta | Fulkerson Small Dog Park, and a water fountain to quench your pups’ thirst after a long afternoon playing with their friends at the Gordie “Handsome Prince” Howe Lawn that keeps the pups’ paws cool and is odor resistant thanks to ForeverLawn. In addition to the dog park, Batta | Fulkerson also sponsors more than 640,000 dog bags a year, which are available throughout Little Italy to help keep the neighborhood clean.

Looking for a relaxing staycation for both you and your pooch? Little Italy offers some of the best pet-friendly hotels in San Diego. Porto Vista Hotel has a very hospitable and professional staff committed to ensuring you and your dog enjoy your stay. With a small additional fee of $25 per day for each dog, your room will be in close proximity to some of the finest pet boutiques and spas so your dog can lounge in style. You can also stay at the Urban Boutique Hotel, a European-inspired hotel located in the heart of Little Italy that overlooks the beautiful San Diego Bay. For an additional $20 per day, your dog will be able to relax freely with you in your hotel room.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following the community on Instagram and Twitter: @LittleItalySD and Facebook: LittleItalySD. To learn more things happening in the neighborhood, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.