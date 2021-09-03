By Diana Cavagnaro

Kenneth Barlis presented his new collection Divina on September 7 in Rancho Santa Fe with live music and models to present the whimsical designs. The Divina collection seemed right out of a fairy tale. FOX 5 anchor/reporter Phil Blauer emceed for the evening.

The fashion show was held at the estate of Allan and Megan Camaisa. The audience was seated on the grass and the fashion models came down the stairs from the house onto a long runway. The Divina collection seemed right out of a fairy tale. Noble Queen of the Universe 2020, Megan Camaisa, modeled alongside her court. The alluring voice of Aira Luna provided entertainment. She made you want to jump up and dance. Following Luna was the smooth sounds of violinist Amarah Mauricio.

Some of you may recognize the name Kenneth Barlis as the first fashion designer to win Fashion Week San Diego. As an international designer who was born and raised in Zamboanga, Philippines, he now has his home base here in San Diego.

Barlis said, “I can chase my dreams without leaving town.”

He has designed for A-List of celebrities such as Carrie Underwood, Khelani, and Offset. Recently he designed a full collection for the K-Pop group Alamat. Barlis dressed the eight-member group for their recent music video.

From here, Barlis is going to Paris Fashion Week on October 4. He will show his womenswear collection called the Secret Garden: Where Dreams Come True. Next, he will show the majority of his menswear collection at LA Fashion Week later in October. In May 2022, he plans to put together a big show to celebrate 10 years in the fashion industry. His goal is to design 100 couture outfits for his clients and then have them model in the show.

In the meantime, the Bravo Channel announced their lineup for the 19th Season of Project Runway and Barlis is one of the contestants this year. For all the fashionistas out there, look for the new season to air on October 14. Stay tuned for more exciting news! To contact Kenneth Barlis visit www.KennethBarlis.com or @Realkennthbarlis.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in San Diego. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.