Downtown’s on track

Downtown’s new Courthouse Trolley Station now in operation

Metropolitan Transit System passengers have access to a new Trolley station — the Courthouse Station in Downtown San Diego. Officials dedicated the new station at a ceremony on April 28. The Courthouse Station is the new downtown terminus for the Orange Line, which runs from El Cajon to downtown San Diego and serves approximately nine million passengers annually.

The Courthouse Station was built to accommodate future growth of the Trolley system when the Mid-Coast Trolley extension begins operations in 2021. There are more than 44,500 jobs within a half-mile walk, which will make it a highly utilized station.

On weekdays, the first train departs the station at 5:30 a.m. and the last train departs at 11:45 p.m., with trains departing every 15 minutes for most of the day. As a result of adding the Courthouse Station to the system, the Trolley schedule on all three lines will change for the first time in six years.

The Courthouse Station is located on the south side of C Street, between State and Union streets. It will provide convenient Trolley access for downtown’s growing community and is adjacent to the new 22-story $555 million State Superior Court Building that will have 1.2 million people passing through its doors each year.