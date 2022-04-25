San Diego, CA – April 2022 – May is National Dental Care Month, and after 25 years of serving tens of thousands of families at The Super Dentists, Dr. Kami Hoss is releasing his first book, If Your Mouth Could Talk. In this groundbreaking work, Dr. Hoss connects the dots between oral health and whole-body health.

Learn how you can add years to your life as Dr. Kami Hoss shares timely guidance about the impact of oral health on avoiding chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and birth and pregnancy complications.

Oral diseases such as oral cancer, dental caries, or cavities cause disability and pain for millions of Americans. Throughout his book, If Your Mouth Could Talk, Dr. Hoss discusses how oral health problems—especially periodontal disease—are linked to multiple chronic conditions, such as stroke, diabetes, and heart disease.

If Your Mouth Could Talk points to ways oral health may contribute to endocarditis, an infection involving the inner lining of the heart valves or chambers occurring when germs, such as bacteria, from the mouth, spread through the bloodstream and become attached to the heart. Dr. Hoss also looks into research indicating that clogged arteries might be tied to the infections and inflammation caused by oral bacteria.

In If Your Mouth Could Talk, Dr. Hoss discusses how poor dental health in pregnant women has been tied to low birth weights and premature births. He also points to research that has found that certain oral bacteria may be pulled into the lungs, where they can cause respiratory diseases.

Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS, holds a master’s in craniofacial biology and a doctorate in dental surgery. He co-founded and built The Super Dentists with his wife 20 years ago. It is now the largest pediatric dentistry and orthodontic practice in San Diego employing more than 180 experienced San Diegans who together serve over 125,000 active patients. For more information, call 855-GO-SUPER or text them at 844-765-1234.

Along with 25 years in practice, Dr. Hoss is head of Acceledontics and Howard Healthcare Academy and has served as an associate professor at the University of Southern California’s Orthodontics Department. Dr. Hoss serves on the board of the UCLA School of Dentistry. He is also an active member of several organizations, including the California Dental Association, California Association of Orthodontists, American Pistachio Growers, and the World Federation of Orthodontists.