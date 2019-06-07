By David Dixon

In order to get through the aftermath of tragedy, some people are compelled to share their experience with others. Missy Schaaf, who currently lives in Orange County, is doing just that with “An Evening for Life,” scheduled for June 24 at the Horton Grand Theatre.

A dancer and aerialist, who performed in Las Vegas for over a decade, the San Diego-born Schaaf and her husband suffered a tragic loss last June when she gave birth to a stillborn baby. Unable or unwilling to move on from this tragedy, and following a conversation with her therapist, Schaaf eventually came up with the idea for the event.

“My therapist recommended that I put love somewhere, in order to memorialize and honor my daughter,” she said. “I realized that I could put up a benefit show, since it’s in my wheelhouse.”

The sequences in the show are themed around the grieving process, and include specific subjects such as love, shock, anger and, finally, acceptance.

She chose to put on “An Evening for Life” in San Diego, mainly because of her local ties to the city.

Schaaf, the co-director of the project, is collaborating on it with many talented people, including singers, dancers, aerialists, and artists involved with Cirque du Soleil. Given her artistic background and ties to San Diego, it comes as no surprise that she has drawn a variety of talented entertainers from the county and Las Vegas to work with her on this “philanthropic theatrical show.”

Schaaf picked Natalie Walstead as the co-director of the project. The two of them have a long history of working together and have choreographed several dance pieces in Las Vegas and around the world. Given their experiences and success together, Schaaf loves to work with Walstead.

Another San Diego-based artist involved with the project is music director Vanessa Dinning. She became involved after talking to Schaaf’s stepfather, photographer Ken Jacques, who is known for photographing arts events in San Diego.

“Schaaf outlined what she was looking for, including music that requires particular voices, including a male tenor and female vocalists,” she said. “When Schaaf told me what her vision was, and what she needed, it became something enjoyable to put together.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Empty Cradle, a pregnancy and infant loss support, education and remembrance nonprofit organization located in Santee. Empty Cradle helped Schaaf in her time of need, and she contacted its president, Rachel Redhouse, to see if the organization would work with her on “An Evening for Life.” “I’ve been helping a little bit, but Schaaf is the big planner, [and] is doing a great job,” Redhouse said. She is aiding Schaaf by providing some items for the silent auction that will take place before showtime.

Schaaf is happy to be partnering with Empty Cradle. “It is support for women and families who have lost children,” she said. “They are educating the public at large about grief and loss.”

Given the theme of the show, it’s understandable if some people may wonder if the performance is too emotionally draining — particularly if they have lost children under tragic circumstances.

Dinning, Redhouse and Schaaf all feel, however, that the night will be meaningful for a lot of people. “I think for some, this could be a difficult, but important, event,” Dinning said. “For others who have had similar experiences, it will be a cathartic and freeing evening.”

“I think it’s not just going to be an event for people who have experienced a loss,” Redhouse said. “It’s for those who surround those people, like family and friends.”

“It’s going to be a beautiful production,” Schaaf said. “I really hope that people will come and enjoy it, while being surrounded by their community… I hope they help support Empty Cradle and the arts.”

“An Evening for Life” takes place on Monday, June 24. For tickets or more information, visit eventbrite.com or aneveningforlife.wixsite/com/aneveningforlife or call 760-420-7836 or 702-541-1740.

— David Dixon is a freelance film and theater writer. He can be reached at daviddixon0202@gmail.com.