By Christopher Gomez

Visit the Little Italy neighborhood on Wednesday, June 19, to experience the 11th annual Taste of Little Italy from 5-9 p.m.! A full lineup of top restaurants will open their doors and invite the community to experience culinary bliss as attendees get the opportunity to sample some of the best dishes each restaurant has to offer in one summer evening. Ticketholders will receive a “Taste Passport” to guide them through the evening, listing all participating restaurants and their menu offerings.

Taste of Little Italy features two routes, a south route and a north route, each comprised of different yet equally delectable selection of eateries to enjoy. Ticketholders can choose from the north route or the south route when purchasing tickets. The restaurants’ tasteful offerings will include a varied selection of bites including seafood, pasta, pizza, desserts and beverages. More than 40 restaurants will participate in the event, with over 20 per route. Each will showcase both new restaurants and traditional restaurants that will wake up your taste buds!

A few new eateries that will be featured on the north route include Everbowl, Shake Shack, Supernatural Seafood, Bobboi Natural Gelato and more. You can stop by Ambrogio15 on the north route, a unique Milan-style pizzeria for a delicious slice of artisanal pizza salamino piccante or Cloak and Petal, a Japanese dining experience for a bite of the restaurant’s mouthwatering La Jolla Pkwy Roll or chicken karaage!

On the south route, attendees can expect to find eateries located in the popular Piazza della Famiglia on the menu including the new Farmer’s Table and Frost Me Bakery & Café. In addition, food lovers can taste delectable offerings from restaurants such as Born & Raised that will serve street tacos filled with corn tortillas, dry-aged beef, avocado-lime crème and hot sauce; and Café Gratitude that will serve “Blessed,” which is tempeh bolognese with quinoa pasta, cashew mozzarella, broccolini and spinach, as well as “Adoring,” which is their tiramisu.

While Taste of Little Italy participants visit various restaurants sampling different bites from each in exchange for a stamp on their passport, they can also enjoy live music scattered throughout the charming community on street corners and in Little Italy’s signature piazzas. Food lovers will have the chance to take in the views surrounding the neighborhood’s 48 square blocks, including San Diego’s sunset sparkling over the bay while discovering new and traditional eateries in San Diego’s top culinary hub.

Tickets to Taste of Little Italy can be purchased online for $45 per person before the event and $50 at the door.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following the community on Instagram and Twitter: @LittleItalySD and Facebook: LittleItalySD. To learn more things happening in the neighborhood, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.